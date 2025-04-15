Orange County celebrates Japanese festival

In Costa Mesa residents gather at the OC Japan Fair at the OC Fair and Event Center grounds from April 4 through the 6.

Stephanie Yoshida, one of the Organizers of the fair, shared that the fair had over 260 vendors who were selling products of their business and food.

“The theme for this fair is Cherry Blossom. It is about the springs and also like a world peace together so we coordinate about Japan culture to introduce in the United States,” Yoshida added.

Hong Anh Nguyen and Darian Yu came to see what the event was about.

“I just saw it on social media, so it’s just kind of something to have fun with,” Nguyen said.

People crowded around the Smelly Panda’s business booth as Vina Vong was selling food and snacks all over from Asia.

“Japanese lifestyle, like food, drinks, Kit Kat, pretty much anything imported from Japan,” Vong said.

Vong’s bestsellers were Mint green Japanese Kit Kat and Chinese Lay’s potato chips.

Veronica Vee sold hats, vinyl stickers, and art designs at the Kino Kreations booth.

Vee said, “I started in 2017 legally speaking and from there it’s always been an upward battle through COVID and post-COVID and here I am still existing and still fighting.”

Around the fair DJ Maiko Maikog and DJ Nagucus Nagi were making good beats on the turntable.

Michael Stafford who likes Japanese culture brought his girlfriend Alina to the event and said, “He wanted to move to Japan For a while so I was like okay Let’s not move there but this is like a good middle ground.”

Stafford bought two Labubu’s for his girlfriend at the event.

Kei and Miki Nishida run a business called Dream of Japan, They have been running for the last 10 years.

Customers gathered around the booth as Miki was sampling drinks for people.

Kei said, “We sell premium Japanese tea, Japanese coffee, and Japanese knives.”

Emmy Creations is the company who have a special Emmy Eats variation for all of our pop-up shows run by Emily Chiang.

They sell inspired Japanese food like Onigiri, Nigiri Sushi, Sushi Rolls, Instant Ramen Noodles, Instant Spicy Noodles, and Boba Tea into keychains.

Chiang said, ” I think it’s great because we specifically have a lot of Asian-inspired art and foodie-themed stuff and then we’re also carrying that into our booth concept.”

Danny Trang who for Warner Brothers for a couple of years, started his own business called D Trang Art.

“I sell art prints, original art, painted miniatures, I sell books as well, comics, sketch covers, commissions, anything art related, you name it,” said Trang.

Tai Tran started his own clothing business called Asian Never Die which specializes in t-shirts and hoodies

Tran said ” So we do Asian Humor Apparel, When I saw the movie Crazy Rich Asians, I was like, man, I didn’t grow up rich, I grew up broke. So I created a shirt called Crazy Broke Asians.

The next major event at the OC Fair and Event Center will be Fight Club OC on April 17 and Discovery Day at the farm on May 15.