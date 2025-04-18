Day one of the annual Our Lady of Perpetual Help Carnival took place on April 11, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The carnival was built and held at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Dual Language School in Downey.

With a three-day schedule, the event promised to be larger than in previous years.

Entry to the event was free however the numerous attractions that included rides and games required tickets to participate.

20 tickets for $30 was the cheapest of the two options, with 36 tickets for 45 dollars being labeled the best value option.

Once attendees purchased their tickets they could play games to win prizes or go on rides.

Rides included Crazy Plane, Dragon Wagon a mini roller coaster for children, Fun Slide a giant slide and Tornado a fast-paced ride that straps riders against a wall as it spins with enough force to hold riders in place.

With games including Water Gun Fun where players aimed a water gun at a target and watched as their assigned character raced to beat the other contestants, Basketball, goldfish games and cornhole were alternative options.

On the surface, the event appeared to cater to the children and teenagers in attendance, but adults who attended were treated to experiences catered to them.

Adults were able to experience some rides such as a Ferris Wheel that took riders just high enough to see the entire carnival from above, the hang gliding Cliffhanger, and Zipper, an attraction that places riders in a metal cage before flipping them end over end.

Adults over 21 years of age were also allowed to enter a Beer Garden located right next to the live entertainment.

A 50/50 raffle was one of two, with the second being a raffle to win a car with an entry cost of 25 dollars.

Several local businesses attended the event in hopes of getting their name spread throughout the community.

Brick Los Angeles, a company with a location within walking distance of the carnival had a booth filled with colorful shoes and shirts.

Remi Kat Kids Boutique came from Monterey Park to participate in the event with a booth of their own that displayed a variety of children’s clothing.

Slime Gets Lit a company that specializes in slime for parties and large events, sells lessons on Sundays at Los Jardines in Bell Gardens had a sample booth.

Food at the carnival included hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, fish and chips and Pizza by the Slice.

Agua fresca, coffee and soda served as refreshments.

Desserts included mini pancakes, fried Oreos, ice cream and a snack bar full of candy.

Stacy Garcia an attendee made a complaint about the dessert options, “I wanted a funnel cake and they don’t have any.” However, funnel cakes were being sold in an area separated from the other food stands.

Day one of the event was scheduled as the shortest of the three days, despite that the crowd on hand carried an energy of community.