Dog Day at Downtown Downey night market

In Downtown Downey, the occasional Night Market held a Dog Day, welcoming all dog lovers and their dogs from the community and surrounding areas on Aug. 28.

The streets were filled with people visiting small businesses’ stands, enjoying delicious food, participating in activities and dancing to the music.

One of the very popular businesses that attracted a large number of customers was Pretty Kitty Pet Accessories, owned by Cintia Saravia.

“We sell pet apparel and accessories, for example, we have fun hats, whimsical crochet hats, a lot of like dresses, tank tops, and goggles as well.”

Saravia continued, “We even have Batman masks for cats and just a little bit of everything for cats and dogs.”

Saravia mentioned that her best seller is pet-friendly cowboy hats and other culturally themed hats.

Another popular dog-based business was the Pup Gang Bakery, which seventh-grader Anahí Cuellar runs.

“I sell doggy accessories, doggy ponchos, doggy mandiles and I also sell doggy cakes and dog treats.”

Her business first started when she made a pup cake for her dog, Tyson’s, birthday.

Cuellar also discussed that the best items were “The ponchos and cakes, which all started back in Mexico.”

Downey resident Ruth Sandoval and her dogs, Gigi, Cece, and Cowboy, came to the night market for a good time and to take in all the dog-themed activities.

Organizer of the Downtown Downey Night Market, Danny Rivas, touched on the theme of the night.

The night was primarily focused on creating an open space for dogs and their owners, featuring giveaways, activities, and vendors.

It may have been Dog Day, but other non-dog-themed stands still drew in many customers.

Some businesses were Trend Into Things, owned by Kai Chen, and Daisy runs DSY Lifestyle.

Chen sells, “Wallets and a variety of credit card skins.”

His bestsellers are the engraved horror-themed, pop culture and sports team wallets.

Daisy sells embroidered custom hats with unorthodox quotes.

She shared what her bestseller was, “Hats with funny quotes like I’m sorry I’m late, but I didn’t want to come.”

There were free treat samples for pups and fun activities for dog owners and their dogs to enjoy.

Roxy Carrillo and her two kids came to the night market. The variety of foods is what caught their interest.

Carrillo said, “My favorites had to be the tacos de papa and the agua frescas, and for dessert, we had mini pancakes, highly recommended.”

She appreciated that the night market was a place where she could spend quality time with her kids and have a good time.

Many members of the community at the night market were in line with their dogs waiting for a caricature drawing of themselves and their dogs.

The Downtown Downey Night Market occurs every second and fourth Thursday of the month.