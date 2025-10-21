Censorship is the Real Danger, Not the Books

Banning books doesn’t protect students it limits them by restricting access to diverse viewpoints and silencing writers voices.

With Banned Books Week just ending, it’s crucial to examine why these books face censorship and why readers should engage with them year-round.

Book banning has deep roots in America.

The first occurred in 1637 when the Puritan government banned “The New English Canaan” by Thomas Morton, deeming it a heretical critique of Puritan customs and their treatment of Native Americans.

Morton’s book described his encounters with Native Americans as kind and hospitable people the opposite of Puritan government views.

His work challenged both financial narratives and social hierarchies of the New World.

Thousands of books have faced government censorship since.

In 1982, the first Banned Books Week launched in response to surging challenges in libraries, schools and bookstores. The annual event occurs during the last week of September or first week of October.

Book banning challenges First Amendment rights, a constitutional cornerstone. Authors face censorship for religious viewpoints, offensive language, violence, political views and other content deemed controversial.

Popular banned titles include “1984” and “Animal Farm” by George Orwell, “The Diary of a Young Girl” by Anne Frank, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky, “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury and “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.

These books tackle political allegory, sexual content, profanity, religion and LGBTQ+ themes. Reading them outside formal education allows readers to encounter diverse perspectives, develop critical thinking and understand complex, censored topics.

Even lighter fare faces challenges. J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series draws criticism for allegedly promoting witchcraft and the occult.

BookTok favorites like Sarah J. Maas’ “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series and Suzanne Collins’ “The Hunger Games” trilogy face recent challenges.

Even “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White made the list some consider talking animals and Charlotte’s death blasphemous.

The irony is stark: We ban “Fahrenheit 451,” a book about burning books. We silence Anne Frank, whose diary survived the Nazis.

We censor Orwell while living his warnings. Every banned book proves its own point that someone, somewhere, fears the power of words enough to try to destroy them.