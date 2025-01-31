Enjoying the final games of the NFL season: conference championships

Jonathan: What’s up guys? It’s Talon marks. My name is Jonathan.

Isaac: And I’m Isaac.

Jonathan: And today we’re talking about the NFC and AFC Championship game and like always let’s start with first game eagles vs Washington Commanders We’ll just start it off with Isaac.

Isaac: Yeah. Well Damn this was a blowout man. This is kind of sad to see. i’m not gonna to lie, you know, you know this whole memes About the NFL fan base like Commanders please for America, you know, beat the Eagles and uh damn this was uh this was murder um yeah theres not much to really, like, say about this game. its just like its it was the flip of what of what happened in the divisional round um the commanders they put up a lot of points against uh Detroit yeah and now they kind of got a taste of their own medicine. It’s crazy I mean the previous game they were the reason why they were able to score so many points uh for uh their match up in the divisional against the Lions was because of they got that pick-six against Goff They got a bunch of turnovers. Um and that was the complete opposite I think it was two fumbles. How many fumbles was- did philly force?

Jonathan: I’m pretty sure it was two.

Isaac: I think it was about two fumbles that were forced or no it was three. It was three There was one by early in the game by Dyami Brown I remember that one by Austin Ekeler and then off the uh the kick return it was uh Jeremy McNichols Niner legend. Not really he didn’t play. Um-

[Isaac laughs]

Isaac: He didn’t play but he’s my legend. Um yeah three fumbles I mean, you can’t win a game off of that. I think all of those turnovers ended up for Philly points. So yeah, it was just kind of just the flip of what happened, Jayden Daniels didn’t play a bad game really I know he had like what one interception?

Jonathan: Yeah one pick.

Isaac: And that was just like it was over at that point. It- it was it was so over. Like there was nothing really he could have done. Uh, I know he just threw a jump ball, uh, for Terry. He wasn’t open, I think Quinyon Mitchell picked that and he did his little celebration that mocked him, but yeah, Philly they played well. Saquon Barkley is the MVP of this team clearly had 15 attempts 118 yards three touchdowns.

Jonathan: Could’ve had five but you know Jalen Hurts is a-

Isaac: Jalen Hurts is a-

Jonathan: One-yard uh merchant right there.

[Isaac laughs]

Isaac: Jalen Hurts had-

Jonathan: Hey fun fact 10 attempts 15 yards three TD’s for Jalen Hurts.

Isaac: 1.6 average per carry is cra- I know he had that one rushing touchdown but like where he kind of ran it I think one got called back if I can remember clearly, but yeah Jalen Hurts is a-

Jonathan: Tush push merchant.

Isaac: Yeah but I mean he’s good on the run, but yeah damn and I really want to see Saquon to score five touchdown But yeah the Philly’s their offensive line. It was a bit of a problem a little bit. It’s been a bit of a problem. But it just doesn’t matter when you have Saquon Barkley. Um because I know the O-line sustained some injuries but it didn’t matter. Those turnovers, they just ended up in points and yeah Philly on onto the Super Bowl.

Jonathan: All right. Now let’s just go on to the AFC Championship game. So you know our beloved Chiefs uh-

Isaac: Beloved.

Jonathan: Yeah, beloved quote on quote. You know the uh it was an intense game. It was a lot closer uh, compared to the last couple of games between these two in the playoffs and I’ll give credit where credit is due uh, the Bills defense play pretty good. Um, I on the run. On the run. They played pretty good. Um, I saw there was multiple, uh, there were multiple drives that were or just runs in general that were just stopped at the one-yard line or before. Um, you see, in the first, um, the first quarter, uh, Kareem Hunt had like 32 yards and afterwards he had 32 yards. Pretty much the next three quarters they ran, they did really solid, uh, containing the run, stopping the run that was a big emphasis for them. However, what was a big, um, issue for them was the passing game and the passing defense was just not there. There was multiple times that, um, when they threw on, um, especially outside the numbers, there was multiple times outside the numbers. Uh, I know. Um, Hopkins got a first down um outside the numbers. Uh, Xavier Worthy was playing very good outside the numbers as well. He got, like a big big touchdown, multiple first downs just outside the numbers. They just couldn’t really contain. And just you know the Bills defense did enough uh, on the run but just didn’t do enough for the pass. But um yeah-

Isaac: Yeah I think one of the biggest issues with that was early in the game. Uh, was it Christian Benford? The corner he got, he got he was on, uh, concussion protocol.

Jonathan: Yeah.

Isaac: And then he got hit with Damar Hamlin’s helmet, his own teammate’s helmet and then he was out, seemingly with a concussion. It looked pretty bad. I know he was getting carted off. He was, like, dazed. It looked like.

Jonathan: Yeah,

Isaac: You know, he’s about to go to sleep. You never want that to happen, uh, when you’re in a concussion protocol, but. Yeah. Uh, Kaiir Elam? Kaiir Elam. I don’t know how to say his name.

Jonathan: Elam or something like that.

Isaac: I know it’s Elam, but his first name I can’t pronounce well, so sorry for that, but, um, he was getting picked on all night. I know he struggled. I thought he looked promising, um, a couple years ago when he was drafted, but, yeah, he was just getting picked on all night. It was very difficult for him to cover and. Yeah, that- that- that decided the game. Just him being in the game got Mahomes and the Chiefs their victory.

Jonathan: Yeah, obviously there was a lot of controversy, but I mean at the end of the day with um, that first down the fourth and one or the fourth and inches conversion. Right. Um come on. You can’t just you can’t just keep on going on the left side and not expect everyone to go, you fucken moron.

[Isaac laughs]

Jonathan: You know, they- they almost got I think was it a two-point conversation They were trying to do the same thing. They tried to do a two-point conversion. Uh, they failed 2 poi- uh two two-point conversions in this game as well, which is um-

Isaac: Cost em-

Jonathan: It cost them-

Isaac: I mean that’s four points they lost by three.

Jonathan: Yeah and, uh, what was it? Uh, Kincaid was. Yeah it was Kincaid, when that could have been the fir- that could have been the first down that they needed and to go on the score and they probably could have won that game and run down the clock, but, um, he dropped it. Um, yeah. I mean, that’s just pretty much, um, what it is. It’s just now the bills are O and four against the Chiefs in the playoffs in the last couple or so years, so yeah.

Isaac: Yeah I mean, to add to that, that final play I mean Spagnuolo he dialed up an amazing blitz he had that corner coming off. Allen didn’t have any time and then Allen was lucky enough that it got somewhere like it got to his receiver. It’s unfortunate that Kincaid dropped it, but you know it’s it’s just that was this not the best game like for to see um, as, uh, not fans of Kansas City and some calls were a little questionable, but yeah, like on the opposite end, like for the Philly, right. You know, their their tush push it worked so well last week. They even had those, those uh penalties when like Frankie Luvu was jumping over the line. Like you see the difference in between-

Jonathan: Yeah-

Isaac: The Bills tried it and it didn’t work and the Eagles were basically perfect from it and yeah, it’s just those two points uh, those two-point tries they get that. That’s the story of like oh they they’re risky and they won it, but they didn’t get it. Those sneaks didn’t work and-

Jonathan: And result we get the worst Super Bowl matchup that we could have gotten uh the Chiefs versus the Eagles. So-

Isaac: How do you feel about that?

Jonathan: Horrible. Horrible Super Bowl man one of the bottom one fan base bottom two fan base in the league and it’s like damn.

Isaac: You think Kansas City’s that bad?

Jonathan: Man have you heard of these motherfuckers man?

[Isaac laughs]

Jonathan: Fucken I’m biased as fuck like.

Isaac: Ugh they’re ehh not as obnoxious as Philly in my opinion.

Jonathan: Aw fuck man they’re about to burn down America if they win dawg.

[Isaac laughs]

Jonathan: Win or lose they’re about to burn down America.

Isaac: Yeah. Uh, what are your thoughts so far on this sup- what do you think’s going to happen in the Super Bowl? Like, what’s your prediction? I mean, last time was a high-scoring game. The Chiefs won by three I think the score was 35-38 back in 2023, February 2023.

Jonathan: Yeah.

Isaac: Um so yeah what what are your thoughts on what’s going to happen this Super Bowl?

Jonathan: I mean, there’s just no I mean, it’s inevitable it’s going to be a Chiefs three-peat.

Isaac: Yeah.

Jonathan: I feel there’s no there’s no fighting it I mean Saquon Barkley I mean, Saquon Barkley can rush all he wants, but I mean like you said like like you said earlier, the offensive line for the Eagles haven’t been really looking pretty good. Um, the way that they have been blitzing and the way that the, um, against the Bills and all that, I think they’re going to do the same thing forced um Jalen Hurts to throw them uh, throw more of the ball and I think you would just um I don’t I don’t think it will work out for them, you know, so.

Isaac: Yeah. I mean, we saw the last Super Bowl and and with Spagnuolo not- not last Eagles I mean the this previous one the 49ers and the Chiefs Spagnuolo just dialing up the craziest blitzes and it’s it worked.

Jonathan: It worked.

Isaac: Um in overtime when Purdy I know the there’s this big controversy Aiyuk was open that overtime overtime what they ended up kicking a field goal. Um, that blitz ruined the game because if, uh, Purdy gets a little more time and he sees Aiyuk the Niners might win. We- we might not even have a three-peat conversation, but yeah it’s just him blitzing and not giving a lot of, uh, Hurts a lot of time-

Jonathan: They’re going to get up in Jalen Hurts face.

Isaac: Yeah.

Jonathan: Like no matter what What they’re going to they’re going to force them to stop running and throw the ball and you know for the Eagles I mean they have playmakers.

Isaac: Mm-hmm.

Jonathan: You know uh DeVante Smith, AJ Brown has been um balled out the last game. You know, but I think like one of the weak point was their passing game for a little bit and-

Isaac: Yeah

Jonathan: If you’re going to force the pass against them when they’re you know blitz it’s going to be forced to pick or-

Isaac: Yeah

Jonathan: Turnover on downs or anything like that, so.

Isaac: Yeah, I mean even you see their corners for the Chiefs. I mean Trent McDuffie he continued he played lock down in that Bills game-

Jonathan: Yeah

Isaac: Um, will he do the same against AJ Brown? Uh, I don’t know if we’ve seen that matchup. Uh, maybe that’s why I missed it. Um, as much because I think McDuffie was playing in the slot But maybe I’m just not remembering. Uh, but yeah, that, uh, those corners on each side, they can stand alone. Uh, Jalen Watson and Trent McDuffie. So yeah, it’s going to really be on Hurts. He’s suffered under pressure this year and yeah I don’t-

[Isaac sighs]

Isaac: I don’t know though I just think Saquon is going to have like a legacy game.

Jonathan: I think he will have a legacy game I think he’s going to rush for like like-

Isaac: You don’t think that will get them to a victory?

Jonathan: No it’s the Chiefs.

Isaac: I don’t know, even like Philly’s defense, I think is a little better than they were. Um, the last time they met the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, I- I just, uh, it’s going to be close one it’s going to be close then, uh, I mean, like all Chiefs games are.

[Isaac laughs]

Jonathan: Yeah-

Isaac: It’s going to be close

Jonathan: Very close-

Isaac: But I don’t know I, I also just like Saquon Barkley. So I want him to get a ring. But I think I don’t know he might take over the game. You think the Chiefs are just going to end up three-peating?

Jonathan: I think they might three-peat I think they will three-peat I feel I mean Barkley I mean I think going to have a good game, but I mean is that going to be enough? I mean when it’s going to be time to have Jalen Hurts to, you know, force to throw the ball and now there’s like so much pressure up in his face I mean yeah I don’t think he’s going to be-

Isaac: Yeah I think that’ll be that’s sadly the deciding factor. Even though I want you know, I like Saquon Barkley I don’t like the Philly fan base like you say it’s one of the bottom ones, but yeah I’d have to agree with you the Chiefs probably the ended a three-peat historic moment and Mahomes is probably going to be considered the GOAT.

Jonathan: No comment.

Isaac: No comment?

Jonathan: No comment.

[Isaac laughs]

Jonathan: Yeah, but I think that’s going to be in it for today. Thank you-

Isaac: Such a sad podcast, we did not seem like so like we did not seem so happy bro. Are you okay?

Jonathan: Fuck this Super Bowl man.

[Isaac laughs]

Jonathan: That’s what it is. Fuck this Super Bowl. Nobody want to see this bullshit ass Super Bowl.

Isaac: I mean, I think still pretty interesting.

Jonathan: Fuck you.

[Isaac laughs]

Jonathan: Alright then this is going to be enough uh, we’ll catch you after the Super Bowl and yeah.