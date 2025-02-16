Enjoying the final games of the NFL season: Super Bowl

Jonathan: Hello Talon Marks, it’s me, Jonathan.

Isaac: And Isaac.

Jonathan: And today we’re going to be talking about the Super Bowl and I’m just going to let, uh, Isaac, go on and get his opening statement in.

Isaac: You’re going to let me start this off?

Jonathan: Yes.

Isaac: Uh, well, how- how do we describe this Super Bowl, man, it’s just low-key, kind of boring. It was a blowout. I know you were excited. I know a lot of fans were kind of excited because they found the downfall of the evil empire Kansas City Chiefs. Um, yeah. Final score, 40 to 22 it was, uh, it was a tough watch to see the Chiefs just like-

Jonathan: It was not a tough watch.

Isaac: Well.

Jonathan: I mean actually no the Eagles were winning so it was like yeah it was kind of a tough watch.

Isaac: Yeah Philly went crazy um I’m sure that city is having its fun wouldn’t you say. They’re having fun over there.

Jonathan: I mean yeah I mean. They don’t really have much to celebrate so I mean, they have they have a fictional boxer statue over there so, I mean, you know, this is big for them.

Isaac: You’re a hater but yeah it was a- it was a very interesting su- Super Bowl I mean, seeing how Kansas City has been dominant. Majority of their Super Bowls, it’s always this issue. I think all of their Super Bowls they’ve won they were down at some point in time. I know I know against the 49ers-

Jonathan: Twice yeah, I’m pretty sure with the Eagles-

Isaac: They were down 10.

Jonathan: Yeah yeah.

Isaac: So like in the beginning of this game you didn’t really expect like ‘Oh they’re down ten they could still come back at halftime,’ They were down 24 to nothing and that was a big issue. Mahomes was throwing some interceptions. That was uh that was weird the way-

Jonathan: That is the worst ever performance I have ever seen from a quarterback in the Super Bowl.

Isaac: I don’t know about the worst ever.

Jonathan: At least in recent memory.

Isaac: In recent memory, I would say yeah. I think that’s is his worst game he’s ever played in his entire career like-

Jonathan: 100 percent.

Isaac: This was bad. Like those two interceptions I know the first one was to Cooper DeJean I think he was just reading the coverage and just didn’t see DeJean there.

Jonathan: Yeah, I saw I saw it. It was like, um, uh, who was I think he was I don’t know who he was. I think, I think was the slot receiver. I mean, maybe Noah Gray I believe.

Isaac: I think it was Hollywood Brown.

Jonathan: Was it? I think so it was one of them. But he was really he was pretty much covered by the other, uh, Eagles safety DB or whatever right and Cooper Dejean just came out of nowhere and you know, picked them off and got the pick-six right there, so I see where the vision was, but he was just that I don’t think he saw Cooper Dejean coming down the midfield and just, you know, picking him off and-

Isaac: Yeah.

Jonathan: That resulted in a pick-six.

Isaac: Yeah that was crazy. I saw him running downfield. I was like no way this is a pick-six and wouldn’t you know Mr. Cooper DeJean. He’s not a safety he’ll lock down your number one anyways. Yeah that pick-six is crazy I know uh-

[Isaac laughs]

Isaac: I know uh, Zack Baun. Is he a All-Pro this year?

Jonathan: Was he?

Isaac: I think he I’m pretty sure he was an All-Pro linebacker. He’s been doing, um, great all season. He had that interception, that was more on the pressure got to Mahomes. I think he was kind of already near the his own end zone.

Jonathan: Yeah he I think no yeah he was near his own end zone. Very weird pick, but I mean I didn’t I didn’t I don’t think I saw who he was really trying to get it to. But yeah, it was a horrible pick right then and there.

Isaac: That in there. Yeah. He just had to shoot it over the middle I know there was pressure in his face-

Jonathan: I’m pretty sure it was the first play of the drive if um, if I remember correctly. First or second.

Isaac: I can’t remember.

Jonathan: But yeah, the pressure got up in his face, which was the story of this entire game and, um, Patrick Mahomes didn’t really deal with the pressure as much. Um, throughout this whole entire game, he was was, uh, he, I- caught- I seen him, like, holding on to the ball way too much. I mean, of course, he was trying to extend some plays, but at a certain point, it was just like sack after sack after sack. There was, um, what was it, the 39, I believe their first or second drive, 39, tries to roll out and tries to complete the, um, the pass for a first down, but of course that didn’t happen. There was a few other times, but yeah, I mean, this is. He didn’t really hold onto the ball. He decided to hold on to the ball way too much. I seen a lot in this game tried to be the hero understand he’s the quarterback, but at a certain point, it’s just release the ball and just, you know, start over.

Isaac: Yeah it looked like as soon as he wasn’t in a comfortable spot, he was just trying to scramble around. The Eagles did a good job containing him. We messed up a little bit there I think we got to confused, his inter- pick-six that he threw to DeJean he was targeting DeAndre Hopkins. I remember Hopkins was one of the targets and then the Zack Baun. He was trying to go over the middle to Marquise Brown, and then I know there was pressure in his face for that interception. But yeah he also he technically threw three, but the other one got called back C.J. Gardner-Johnson he picked him off and then I got called back for offsides. I know Jalen Carter went offsides, but that was probably just a free play, so he didn’t really care. But yeah, that was one of the worst performances by Mahomes. I know at the end he started to kind of pick it up, but like the game is-

Jonathan: There was no point at that point he was just stat padding trying to. I mean, what not people are going to look back at it like, ‘Wait, maybe, maybe Patrick Mahomes didn’t do- play that bad,’ but it’s like, yeah, I mean, three-quarters of just bs I mean, there was just, you know, this is going to affect his legacy a lot. I mean.

Isaac: I- I mean, I would disagree. I see all this discourse, you know, everybody’s talking about like Tom Brady was a commentator that like, oh, he’ll never catch Brady. Like Mahomes is barely going to turn 30 in what, September? So whenever his birthday is sometime in the summer, he’s just turning 30 and Brady lasted till a little over his 40s. Like you still probably have another decade to get more rings, you know, get more yards. All those touchdowns, all those accolades, like it’s not over because he had a horrible performance in the Super Bowl-

Jonathan: I’m not- I’m not saying that I’m not saying that it’s um, Patrick Mahomes is not going to win in the Super Bowl. I mean, you’re stupid to say that he’s not especially with the Chiefs right now. I- I see him playing up into his 40s. I don’t think he will. I think he will play up until like I don’t know, 37, 38 I don’t think I think at that point he will have nothing more to prove and just retire, but I mean, like this with this performance, I mean, for three quarters of just being shut out and just not playing your best football is going to affect it’s going to affect you. I mean, I can’t really name, uh, I can’t really name a, um, a Tom Brady like performance that result. Not only that, it’s also the fact that they lost as well.

Isaac: Brady’s had some pretty bad performances-

Jonathan: No yeah 100 percent Yeah, he has a, um, but was it as bad as this performance?

Isaac: It was maybe worse.

Jonathan: Really?

Isaac: Yeah. Yeah. I mean, he had a game-

Jonathan: Wasn’t- I’m pretty sure it was-

Isaac: He’s had multiple games with like four picks.

Jonathan: Was it with, uh, what is it? I know it was in 2007. He had like a bad game with his Rams. I believe if it was 2007.

Isaac: Mmm I can’t remember if it was the Rams, but I know he’s had multiple like four-interception games.

Jonathan: In the-

Isaac: He’s had a lot in his just career like he’s had bad games. It’s like all quarterbacks do like all quarterbacks have that one stinker performance like uh yeah. Everybody just talking about Brady and all his Super Bowl rings and how he’ll never catch up. It’s like those are a lot of those people are bringing up a lot of team accolades. Like Mahomes in my opinion, is probably the most physically gifted quarterback. I mean, you see his arm angles where he’s able to throw the ball, he’s able to scramble. That’s what you want out of a quarterback, somebody that can move. He’s not like a Lamar Jackson that could move your whole run game’s designed around him, but he can get you those first downs like I think yeah I just my issue of like them comparing to Brady and people overreacting like it wasn’t just Brady on that team he had always great defenses-

Jonathan: Yeah obviously at the end of the day, but I mean like what I’m talking about restricting looking at Super Bowl performances, right.

Isaac: Yeah, but I feel like that doesn’t settle the GOAT debate.

Jonathan: debate. Obviously not. I mean-

Isaac: Yeah-

Jonathan: Obviously not, but I’m just saying as a discourse and looking into the future, right? I mean, especially that this could have been like history-making. Imagine this, right? Patrick Mahomes, if he won this, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won this game, they’ll be the first-ever team to go on and a win a sup- uh, three-peat. Imagine how big that would be for Patrick Mahomes legacy and I mean, what it comes down to is just the stretch of dominance. I think if he won this and I think he’d be one of like a Super Bowl, one more Super Bowl one more time in three years. I think he will probably be the GOAT because of the stretch of dominance that he has and limited time that he would have. Right, compared to Brady. I mean, it’s I’m not saying it’s completely over, but I’m just saying, like in the lens of some fans, I mean, playing this bad in the Super Bowl would make or break. I don’t think it’s going to make a break so bad, but I mean, I’m not going to say that he’s like entirely out of the GOAT debate, but I’m just saying in the lens of the fans and the media now, I mean, this is going to be a game that’s going to be brought up when it comes down to Brady versus Mahomes.

Isaac: Yeah, but I mean, I just feel like Brady didn’t have that crazy like of, uh, Brady didn’t have, um, he didn’t have the greatest games like even against the Giants, he couldn’t put over 20 points in both games he-

Jonathan: Yeah.

Isaac: He didn’t perform well all the time like he wasn’t able to put up those points. He wasn’t able to carry his offense sometimes, but yeah it it’s it’s a ques- it’s controversy this happening around the NFL. You know people hate Mahomes right now. People hate the Chiefs, um but yeah this in the game we were talking a lot about the Chiefs. We need it now flipped over to the other the champions. Now everybody’s obsessing over the Chiefs because there’s questions of you know kind of hating them. Um so how do you think about you know, the Eagles performance?

Jonathan: Yeah very solid amazing defensive performance I mean I don’t think they blitz at all this entire game. If I they I don’t think yeah they didn’t and it was just mainly that dominant pass rush that they have right there and you know getting the pressure up in their face and you know they contained Patrick Mahomes Um he couldn’t get those big, you know, five six you know seven yard gains when they need to uh, there was multiple times where, you know, Patrick Mahomes when he tried to scramble. He was just running into, you know, dline men and that just couldn’t you know you know he couldn’t just end the job right there and it’s like we haven’t really seen the team do this. I mean like this whole entire playoffs I mean the Texans had the success with their run game with Joe Mixon. Uh, the Bills were pretty much one controversial first down play. I mean, there was I mean, they also had three minutes on the clock to score as well, but I mean to do this against the Chiefs I mean very dominant defense offensively, I mean I think everybody expected Saquon Barkley to be the hero and the Super Bowl MVP heading into this game, but I mean, you know, I mean offensively they played very well as well I mean amazing I mean I think at this certain point they were just fucking with the Chiefs and kicking field goals.

Isaac: Yeah I know that. Um well I think the score was like 27 to nothing or I can’t remember the exact score. It might have been 27 to nothing cause did they go-

Jonathan: At half?

Isaac: 34-0

Jonathan: At half?

Isaac: At a point? No. They um Jaylen Brown threw a deep touchdown to I think it’s Devonte Smith. You remember that touchdown?

Jonathan: Yeah yeah yeah.

Isaac: It was like one of the first plays they were like ‘oh the’-

Jonathan: I think they did go 34-0.

Isaac: Yeah that- that- that last touchdown it was a big shot like they did not-

Jonathan: Yeah.

Isaac: Um it was a 46-yard touchdown. Yeah that was that was a crazy-

Jonathan: So it was 30 uh 34-0 at half-

Isaac: Yeah it ended up going 34 that’s past half I think that’s third quarter um, but yeah, they, they had a dominant passing game which is something was come into question. Jalen Hurts didn’t do well against the blitz. People were questioning you know him him and his passing ability, but it worked he was playing well. He’s throwing the sideline well. It was everything I mean he ended up winning-

Jonathan: he was rushing well too I believe he got like 70 yards on the ground.

Isaac: Yeah something along those lines, I know he I mean, he led his team in rushing yards. I know he won Super Bowl MVP my opinion is a little controversial. I know usually goes to a quarterback, but I think some of the guys on defense, I think Baun did a good job. I think DeJean was doing a great job on defense, too. That secondary was playing I mean, DeJean was pressing up on Travis Kelce and shutting him down, so yeah, that whole team, it was just dominant performance mainly for the Eagles offense was passing offense and dominated and their front four was just killing it.

Jonathan: Yeah I feel like the defense should get a lot more credit I mean a pick-six from Cooper DeJean I mean Travis Kelce I think his halftime stats for like three targets for zero you know catches. I think like Xavier Worthy who was like the number has been the number one target this entire season so far I mean I think one guy like two receptions at that point. Only one first down this entire time as well. So I mean big ups to the you know Philly defense. You know and yeah they’re champions.

Isaac: Yeah they’re champions man that that’s it man. They’re champions. The season is over. There’s really not much else to discuss that we’re about done here and our podcast wraps up. We enjoyed every little second of the NFL there. So that’ll be it. Thanks for uhm tuning in our Talon Marks podcast and we’ll see you guys later.

Jonathan: Bye.