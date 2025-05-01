Art Expo “ArtNight 2025” in Pasadena

Moses Lopez: Here we are and welcome to another episode of TalonMarks Presents, a Video Essay for the Norton Simon. As we walk into the museum there is artwork lining the pathway.

Moses Lopez: Hello here from the Talon Marks, I’m here with, Would you like to introduce yourself?

Rebecca: Rebecca.

Moses: Rebecca? Hey Rebecca Um which program are you here for?

Rebecca: It’s uh Norton Simon has a sketching class.

Moses: Oh that’s so cool.

Moses: Uhm what is your favorite piece of art so far here at the museum?

Rebecca: Uhh, this one is actually one of my favorites, Degas.

Moses: Degas, Dancers.

Rebecca: Yeah, I love his pastels.

Moses: Cool.

Rebecca: Yeah.

Moses: Um and, what is your favorite uh exhibit so far in the museum?

Rebecca: I don’t know I haven’t left this wing right now.

Moses: Oh, you haven’t left this? Oh that’s cool.

Moses: So you’re probably going to get a chance to check it out later?

Rebecca: No, I’ve been around the museum before but they changed stuff and moved things around.

Moses: Oh yes yes yes, the Rennaisance is way on that side.

Rebecca: Yeah.

Moses: Well that is really cool, and glad to have met you. Thank you very much for your time

Rebecca: Thank you.

Moses: Thank You.

Moses: Before we leave the Norton Simon here is a view of the main room.

Moses: And we are now at the main event of Pasadena- Uh Pasadena city hall at art night 2025.

Moses: Here we’re greeted- And entertaining the crowd are some chinese dragons. While we wait for our bus.

Moses: Hello, my name is Moses from TalonMarks. I’m here with, what’s your name?

Shuang: I’m Shuang.

Moses: Is this for your first time at ArtNight?

Shuang: Yes. It’s the first time working at the ArtNight.

Moses: Oh you’re working the art night?

Shuang: Yes, I am.

Moses: Have you been able to get around?

Shuang: Yeah, I have. I was able to preview some of the stores and all that stuff a before. Yeah.

Moses: Did you get a chance to go to Art Center?

Shuang: No I didn’t, but it seems really fun.

Moses: Uh one last question, what was your first- your best- uh favorite exhibit so far?

Shuang: I would say the Gamble House, a lot of people are going there for a very good reason. Very popular.

Moses: I haven’t had a chance to go there yet.

Shuang: Really? We were in the Northwest lines.

Moses: Uh what was your favorite piece so far?

Shuang: Hmm, That’s a hard one. Not too sure, I would have to come back to revisit.

Moses: Thank you Shuang. Thank you for everything.

Moses: Here is some extended footage of the installments here by the students and endowed artists of Art Center.

Moses: Well that is all for now. Here at Art Center. This was definitely a cultural experience, on to Art Night in the fall.