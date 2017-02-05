Job Search Workshop generates interest in few students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“How bad do they want the job?” Randy Lee, a career counselor, said, “If they really want the job go to the job fair, see us at career services for a resume, interviewing and networking.”

Career services held a job searching workshop on campus to give students information about looking for jobs and networking.

The workshop was held in the Business Education Building and mainly served as an informational meeting that briefly discussed job searching skills, resumes, interview skills and mostly networking.

Lee focused mainly on the topics of networking and using resources to get jobs.

Aside from the basics, Lee went into detail about etiquette and professionalism, cover letters and what an elevator pitch is.

Lee also spoke about applying to jobs online and the difference between success and opportunity.

He mentioned that only 20 percent of jobs are posted online and that if you only apply online your chances to land a job are slim.

“Most students think they can apply online to different jobs because its really easy and accessible, but if you don’t put yourself out there and meet people […] it’s going to be a lot harder.”

Business major Michael Vargas was one of the seven students in attendance of the workshop looking for information.

“Even if i’m not looking for a [job] now, I think it’s good information to have for the future.”

He added, “I definitely have more information than what I came with […] [I learned] networking is the best way to go, otherwise I would have kept applying online.”

Lee also encouraged students to use all of the resources available on the Cerritos College campus including professors, students and career services.

He also gave multiple handouts that included dates for other workshops and events on campus that can benefit students looking for a job.

They included a financial aid workshop, an employee’s panel to learn what employers are looking for, an open house hosted by career services to get students involved and a Disney College program to provide opportunities for students.

“Things like [networking] are really important, and utilizing all the professors and classmates they have,” Lee said.