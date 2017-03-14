ASCC Senate approves funding for California Space Grant project and extended library hours during finals

On Mar. 8, Student Trustee Karen Patron helped Ramirez with the preparation of this legislation. She was happy with how effective this meeting was. Photo credit: David Jenkins

On Mar. 8, Student Trustee Karen Patron helped Ramirez with the preparation of this legislation. She was happy with how effective this meeting was. Photo credit: David Jenkins

Senator David Ramirez was successfully able to get a legislation pass on Wednesday, March 8, at ASCC Senate in order to fund students for their Science Technology Engineering Math project with the California Space Grant.

“I’m happy that senate came together as a whole to work for the students and to fund their needs.” Ramirez said, “It’s not every day that you have the opportunity to enlighten and open doors for students to expand on themselves. At the same time, compared to last year, everyone is working really well this year.”

The legislation’s that were passed are:

Extend the library hours

Funding transfer request

Funding Cerritos College Arduino Students

Veteran Center funding trip

Revision of election code

Funding for Phi Beta Lambda Business Conference

Funding Alpha Gamma Sigma AGS State Conversation

The meeting lasted about two and half hours.

Senator Jacqueline Mendez said, “I’m happy, I can’t wait to tell everyone,” in regard to her legislation of extending library hours being passed.

“I want to speak to outreach, [and] if possible start promoting it. I just want students [to know] that these hours passed.” Mendez continued, “They should know of the opportunities that they have here. This school offers opportunities and they’re increasing.”

This is only going to be a trial run to see how students handle these additional hours.

The extension of hours will all be stretched till midnight. This of course will only take place during the week of finals. From Monday, May 8 to Friday, May 19.

The other legislation that was passed in detail was the funding provided to the STEM project.

Ramirez said, “I’m happy because I got to participate in that program last year. I was there; I [went] to the NASA center, I [was able] to see how it was and I’m excited I [was able] to give these students opportunities that they wouldn’t be able to have this year.

“They’re going to be able to go out and build a project [and] present to NASA. Who knows, these [students] might be the next aerospace engineers, the next Tesla CEO’s. Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and I’m really excited about that.”

Student Trustee Karen Patron was also present in this meeting and she helped Ramirez with the preparation of this legislation. She was happy with how effective this meeting was.

Patron said, “There was enough discussion but not too much of it. Students are now starting to feel comfortable make amendments. Especially on the floor, speaking out [whether it is] for, or oppose something, which is very productive since we get different perspectives from different senators. This meeting was very long, but I think it was necessary.”