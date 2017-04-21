Third candidate for Vice President Of Academic Affairs position James Lancaster speaks at forum

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Faculty filled half the of the teleconference center (LC 155), and individuals such as Frank Mixson, English faculty, “supports James Lancaster’s policies on pathways, distance education and management.”

Mixson commented that he thinks he handled those issues “very well.”

Dean of Career, Technical, Continuing Education at Citrus College, James Lancaster, was the final candidate for the office of Vice President of Academic Affairs to be examined by the public in a forum– on Wednesday, April 19.

He explained why the student body at large should support him as a candidate, saying that he would bring a strong curriculum background to the campus; he added “I was a student here as well.”

He also said that he enjoyed the campus, citing the building and program development as reasons for this; and would “love to give back.”

Lancaster was proud of the turn out, though he didn’t know what Cerritos College facilitators expected; and commended participants for their questions.

These questions were especially focused on the growth and enrollment management issues Cerritos College faces.

This is in reference to the six percent drop in enrollment, as noted by acting Vice President of Academic Affairs in a presentation given before the board of trustees meeting– held later that day.

There were also questions in regard to integration between academic affairs and student services.

He commented that he would see the two departments working together.

The prepared questions were along the same lines.

In a statement, Lancaster expressed his reasons for running for office– saying that he “started off here” at Cerritos College as a student.

He got his Associate of Arts degree in Automotive Technology.

“Years later, I came over to do some transfer coursework and ran into one of the faculty members of automotive. They invited me to teach part-time. I fell in love with my teaching career here as an adjunct faculty member.”

He eventually did some other “coordination work” for the automotive department for years before moving to Citrus College in Glendora.

He concluded that his academic career and teaching career started at Cerritos College.

“I’d love to be back– I’d love to be able to give back,” he said.