Cerritos College will now offer classes in the fall at La Mirada Adult School

Dr. Jose Fierro and Zurich Lewis heading the July 19 Board of Trustee meeting. They discussed agenda items such as an elevator being built in the Social Science Building, along with other things. Photo credit: David Jenkins

As the fall semester is around the corner, the Board of Trustees gathered themselves for a meeting on Wednesday.

While preparing for the semester, they have been able to complete two items on the agendas.

One concerns classes that will be taken in La Mirada for students living in the area; the other, an elevator that will be built in the Social Science Building.

The project the Board of Trustees President Zurich Lewis has been pushing for about a year and a half is an agreement between Cerritos College and Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District to hold classes in La Mirada.

As Lewis states, “Making sure that we have access for students in the La Mirada area to Cerritos College in particular, but to any community college,” is important to him.

“I’m sure you know it takes 15-20 minutes, or more in traffic for any student in La Mirada to go to either Cerritos, Rio Hondo, Fullerton or Cypress.

“When I noticed the adult school at La Mirada had been somewhat underused, I thought it would be a great opportunity for Cerritos College to expand its services and have a separate site from its current campus, so we decided to take a look at how we can work together with Norwalk-La Mirada Unified,” Lewis said.

Starting in the fall, Cerritos College will have a presence in the Norwalk-La Mirada adult school. A total of 15 classes we be available, these classes being:

English 52,100,103

ESP 60,100

Math 60,80,112

The board also discussed the project which involves building a second elevator in the Social Science Building.

The project will be funded from the GO Bond and the amount is not to exceed $114,313.20.

According to Dr. Jose Fierro, this project has also been worked on for about a year and a half. It was approved by the state to be built.

“A contract will be brought in soon to move forward with that project,” Fierro said.

The construction start date is pending.