2020 Election winners are becoming more diverse

2020 has proven to be one of the most tumultuous years in recent memory, but the 2020 Election has proven to have had some positive outcomes when it comes to diversity and representation.

Of particular note are some newly elected or reelected officials like Iman Jodeh, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Sarah McBride, Shevrin Jones, and Michele Rayner-Goolsby, who all represent backgrounds that need more representation in office.

Iman Jodeh was elected as congresswoman for the Colorado House of State Representatives, and will be the first Muslim state legislator in Colorado’s history. Also of note is fellow Muslim-American congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib coming out successful in their elections and retaining their seats in the House of Representatives.

Sarah McBride has made history as well, and has been elected as State Senator for Delaware’s First Senate District. She is the first openly transgender person to be elected in the history of the United States. When sworn in, she will be the highest-ranking openly transgender person in the United States.

Another huge win for diversity and representation was in Florida, where two individuals who are LGBTQ+ have been elected. Shevrin Jones, the first openly LGBTQ+ individual in the state’s history was elected as state senator for District 53. In District 70, Michele Rayner-Goolsby was elected making her the first openly black queer woman to be elected to Florida’s House of Representatives.

These results have garnered positive reception on Twitter, where many are happy that these positions are becoming more and more diverse.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has voiced her approval and congratulations for Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in a tweet where she also voices her disapproval at some of President Trump’s actions.

I’ve been thinking so much of @IlhanMN. Trump made Minnesota explicitly about HER. Said he’d win because of her. Many Dems in DC believed him, & marginalized her. That burden wasn’t fair, but she took on the challenge anyway. She won. Credit and respect her. @RashidaTlaib too. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

These are important wins for the USA’s future, and will allow for previously unrepresented groups of people to be present and represented in the halls of power. While it’s a small first step, underrepresented and marginalized groups can better advocate for and protect themselves when they are shaping the policy of the country.