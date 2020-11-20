Trump, bitter in defeat, refuses to concede

Crowds surrounded the White House on Saturday Nov. 7 while President Trump was golfed at his Virginia club. The final expected results were called by major news outlets. Photo credit: David Everett Strickler & unsplash.com

President Trump was at his golf course in Virginia when he learned about his loss to President Elect Joe Biden. Upon returning to the White House, Trump was spotted just outside the building wearing a white Keep America Great cap as he gazed across the crowd.

Earlier in the day, Trump asserted on Twitter “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!,” which he also said after telling Biden not to “wrongfully” declare victory.

For hours after the announcement, the Trump campaign was mostly silent, with only a statement provided to the Associated Press containing Trump’s reaction to the news.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

“Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”

Conservatives claim that Pennsylvania lawmakers did not give Republican poll watchers access to the counting process, sparking outrage from Trump.

“Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room- and then fight in court to block their access.”

His legal team, spearheaded by former New York Mayor Rudy Guiliani, has been unsuccessful in proving these claims made by the President and touted by Republican pundits.

These arguments have been rejected by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, saying “we find the board’s regulations as applied herein were reasonable in that they allowed candidate representatives to observe the board conducting its activities as prescribed under the election code.”

He has since refused to concede this loss or even acknowledge Biden’s victory attributing the results to election fraud and conspiracy, claims that have been proven inaccurate and outright false.

Trump falsely claimed that he won because he received the most votes ever for a sitting president, touting his 4 million voter increase since 2016.

In reality, however, it was Biden who earned five million votes more than Trump along with the electoral majority, ensuring Trump’s legacy as a one term president.