ASCC Senate approves funding for clubs, departments, events and College services

The ASCC met on Nov. 18 to discuss funding for clubs and school events. A new associate justice was also appointed for 2020-2021. Photo credit: Cerritos College

The Associated Student of Cerritos College held a senate meeting on Nov. 18 to discuss funding requests, Geography Club budget, and inaugurate a new associate justice.

In attendance were Vice President Armando Avila, Senator Omar Gutierrez, Senator Jose Hernandez, Senator Ethan MacLaughlin, Senator Grace Medrano, Senator Rebekah Montes de Oca, Senator Sarah Orellana, Senator Jay Perez and Senator Lesly Rodriguez.

During the public forum, the Accounting Club’s faculty advisor, Professor William Tsang, advocated for the club’s budget to be approved by the senate.

He addressed that the budget has been reduced from $1,092 to $1,053.

“The revisions I have made reflect the times we are in,” Tsang said. “They are revised to help the club better serve the community and build camaraderie amongst the officers themselves.”

Linda Ramos represented the LINC program and asked the Senate to strongly consider their budget requests to help students who struggle with food and basic needs.

Once the public forum finished, Brisa Nino was sworn in as an ASCC Associate Justice.

She says she plans to become a lawyer and defend inmates on death row after law school. Nino also has ambitions to serve on a high court or work as a politician.

The main item on the agenda was budget and funding approval, beginning with Cheer Club who asked for a budget of $8,091.37. Senators Gutierrez and Montes de Oca moved to approve their budget.

The International Student Services’ budget was also discussed. Their revised budget of $4,200 was approved by Senators Montes de Oca and Rodriguez.

The Umoja Success Program had a budget proposal of $10,800. Senators Rodriguez and Hernandez approved the budget and moved to approve.

Senators Gutierrez and Villalobos moved to approve the English Department’s budget of $2,199. The department needed the funds for their visiting writer series and the English Department Literary Journal.

Black History month is planned to have a college expo, black entrepreneurship and career and job panel. Their budget of $2,700 was motioned to be approved by Senators Montes de Oca and Senator Hernandez.

The Veterans Resource Center requested a budget of $5,400 for the end of the year celebration. Senators Hernandez and Montes de Oca moved to approve their budget.

The LINC program’s budget of $3,775 for graduation regalia, programming, and academic supplies was motioned to be approved by Senators Hernandez and Rodriguez.

Phi Theta Kappa’s budget proposal included funds for their annual conference, induction ceremony and California/Nevada regional conference for a total of $3,650. Their budget was also approved by Senators Villalobos and Hernandez.

Career Services’ budget included funds for virtual affairs and a campaign connecting students to majors for a total of $1,890. Their proposal was approved by Senators Montes de Oca and senator McLaughlin.

The CARE program’s budget of $1,188 for programming and events was approved by Senators Hernandez and Rodriguez.

The Photography Department’s budget included funds for student awards for the student art exhibit for a proposal of $1,755. Their budget was motioned to be approved by Senators Hernandez and Orellana.

The UndocuALLY Taskforce requested a $3,510 budget. However, due to a lack of information, Senators Rodriguez and Hernandez moved to postpone the Taskforce budget approval.

The Accounting Club proposed a budget of $1,050 for volunteer income tax assistance, club meetings, career gear and race for falcon futures. Their proposal was approved by Senators Hernandez and Orellana.

Phi Beta Lambda business club proposed $5,102.60 for fall and spring leadership conferences, graduation essay and virtual banquet. Their proposal was motioned to be approved by Senator Hernandez and Rodriguez.

Alpha Gama Sigma Honor Society requested a $4,393 budget for regional and state conferences, essay winners and banquet prizes. Senators Medrano and Hernandez moved to approve their budget.

The Women’s History Month had a budget proposal of $2,700 for their essay contest, women with English degrees panel and guest speakers. Their budget was approved by Senator Montes de Oca and Senator Rodriguez.

Cerritos College Model United Nations budget of $2,291.57 for their conferences and technology package was approved by Senator Rodriguez and Senator Hernandez.

The Transfer Center’s budget proposal was moved to be postponed until the next meeting by Senator Montes de Oca and Senator Hernandez.

The Geography Club’s budget request of $594 for event prizes, end of year awards and their virtual watch party was approved by Senator Hernandez and Senator McLaughlin.