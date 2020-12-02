COVID-19 cases appear on campus, college stays quiet

In the past several weeks, three positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported on campus involving a student, a faculty member and a child from the development center.

Cerritos College has been making an effort to continue classes that require hands-on and in-person experience, and has made efforts to protect those that are on campus.

Safety is the college’s top priority amidst this pandemic, and one can take a look at the 2020 State of the College to understand the measures that the college has taken to ensure that everyone on campus stays safe.

Yet, there has been no official statement from the college itself regarding the subject.

This transparency and lack of communication from the college is incredibly irresponsible.

Cerritos College students that venture onto campus to attend their classes, check out equipment or visit the new study hall, are running a risk that they’re not aware of.

The college needs to to be more transparent with students and faculty about issues that are present, especially during these unprecedented times. While a majority of classes are still being held online, students and staff still have the right to know about pressing issues.

Keeping Cerritos College students and faculty informed about a positive case is an absolute necessity.

Cerritos College will continue to keep classes online in the upcoming Spring 2021 semester, but some classes will continue to be offered in-person.

It’s worrying that the last thing the College has posted about publicly on their social media is a feel-good video informing the general public about open admissions for the Spring semester.

To be frank, it’s concerning that the college has not put out a statement on these cases yet, especially when there are students applying for the upcoming semester that can possibly be taking classes on campus.

It is the responsibility of Dr. Jose Fierro and the Board of Trustees to keep students and staff safe during this pandemic. That includes informing us about a potentially life-threatening virus that can threaten the lives of those on campus.

Cerritos College and the Board of Trustees have made it a point that they want to keep people safe during the pandemic, but when the time comes for action they have remained silent.

When asked what she’d prioritize as a trustee Pacheco said, “My main priority would be both you and the staff. Because to me the staff is who really teaches you and gives you the tools to be able to do what you do and what you need to have a career”.

If Pacheco’s main priority is in fact the student body and staff, it is vital that she keeps us informed during this stressful time.

As a new member of the Board of Trustees, Pacheco will now have the power to influence the Board and hopefully sway them in being more vocal about the problems the college faces.

We need to start holding those in charge accountable for their silence.

COVID-19 cases are increasing every day, and for the foreseeable future, COVID-19 will remain a problem that students and staff will have to deal with.

It’s only fair that we remain informed about the health of the Cerritos community.