Cerritos reports eight COVID-19 cases since March

Cerritos College first closed in-person instruction in March and will remain mostly online for the Spring 2021 semester. Photo credit: Edgar Mendoza

As Fall classes move into their final weeks, the Cerritos College has reported a total of eight cases of COVID-19 between Mar. 27 and Nov. 17. Six of the cases were employees, with one student and one child from the Child Development Center on campus.

The school contacted all those who were in close contact with the people who tested positive in accordance to LA County public health guidelines. It is still uncertain if initial transmission actually occurred on campus.

President and Superintendent Dr. Jose Fierro writes updates for the College’s COVID-19 page. There he announced that the eight people who tested positive, whose names can’t be revealed due to security reasons, have been ordered to self quarantine at home.

“Cerritos College will continue to diligently follow recommendations of public health officials and infectious disease experts to further reduce community transmission of the virus,” Fierro said.

Even with tightly limited classes on campus, with screenings, mask and social distancing guidelines, cases were still discovered on campus as recent as November, including one child from the Child Development Center as reported by Talon Marks.

Cerritos College Faculty Federation President and counselor Dr. Lynn Wang addressed her concerns to the Board of Trustees at their Nov. 18 meeting, asking for help in protecting staff on campus.

“Now more than ever, we need help from the Board of Trustees,” Wang said, “I’m asking you to not cancel classes, reduce the requirements to receive part time medical reimbursements to those who are only teaching one class… provide appropriate PPE beyond face masks and keep faculty involved in decision making on campus.”

The last reported employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was on Nov. 17, the day prior to the Board of Trustees meeting.

As of Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times has reported that cases and hospitalizations have reached record highs with 14,120 cases per day with more than 8,200 hospitalized in California.

This spike in cases comes right as two potential vaccines, created by pharmaceutical giants, Pfizer and Moderna, are expected to get emergency approval in mid-December.

Online and remote learning will continue through the Spring 2021 semester as the college awaits further updates from LA County.

Cerritos College has preemptively rolled out their ‘Return to Campus’ plan, which uses public health recommendations to create guidelines and protocol for students, staff and faculty on campus.

“Everyone must answer and complete daily health question survey prior to their visit,” said Assistant Superintendent and Vice President of Business Services Felipe Lopez.

“Upon a successful temperature check you will be given a color-coded wrist band. That wrist band [will] get you clearance to enter your classroom lab or study hall.”