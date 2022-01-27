Dr. Fierro’s Instagram Live update

After answering essentially everyone’s questions, Fierro said that he has taken to watching Cobra Kai in his downtime. Some participants suggested other shows to also watch like Tom Lasso. Photo credit: Matthew Espinosa

Cerritos College’s president Jose Fierro detailed the protocol involved with COVID-19 and future on-campus activities as well as present-day amenities in an Instagram Live hosted on his official account on Jan. 25.

Joined by around 14 participants, Fierro first reminded everyone that the Board of Trustees decided to prioritize online and remote classes until March 7.

As the semester draws closer to March 7, more staff will continue to migrate back to campus to offer students on-campus activities.

Fierro said, “The decision was made based on the high numbers of Omicron that we were experiencing at the time [of the decision] and based on the new regulation of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.”

This new regulation that Fierro referred to was sent on Jan. 11 and decreed that institutions of higher education must abide by rules that not only recommend encouraging full vaccination of both staff and students but also making policies that will push the relevant individuals into taking the booster shot, too.

Taking only the vaccination will provide meager protection against the Omicron variant—an issue that the booster can solve with little effort.

Fierro further clarified that anyone who hasn’t taken either the vaccine or booster is required to be tested every week for Omicron.

In order to satisfy this regulation, the Student Health Center is conducting on-campus testing for everyone, albeit in limited capacities.

Not to mention, the Health Center is also providing Moderna vaccines for those individuals who might have had difficulties finding one elsewhere.

According to Fierro, at least 90 percent of Cerritos’ staff and students combined have been vaccinated—except for those whose medical history doesn’t permit it—and thus, mitigating potential on-campus threats.

To boot, the Falcon Nest is always open to assist students who lack basic needs by procuring on-campus supplies or directing them to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

“We are hoping that in about three weeks, we will have a new vendor doing testing… By March 7, when we return to campus, everyone should be able to test without significant issues or waits and delays,” said Fierro.

Meanwhile, Fierro speculated that the number of COVID-19 cases is “evening out,” given that LA County has dropped from 46,000 to 25,000.

However, a poll conducted by Cerritos College found that students enjoyed attending online classes; in fact, Fierro said that some on-campus classes had to reschedule because students weren’t choosing them as often as those held online.

“I prefer online classes, because of the convenience. I can get all my school work done and have the time to go to work and do things I need to do whereas on campus I only had time to go to school and that’s about it. Plus, online classes have given me the stability to take more units and get my degree faster,” said 22-year-old Samantha Orozco, an Early Childhood Education major who attended the Instagram live.

That being said, those interested in attending Dr. Fierro’s future Instagram Live sessions only have to look at the Cerritos College website to find out when.