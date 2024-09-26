Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Start journaling to improve your mental health

Byline photo of Isaac Cordon
Isaac Cordon, Staff WriterSeptember 26, 2024
Cerritos College therapist, Damanpreet Rai, decorating her journal at the Journaling for Wellbeing workshop on Sept. 19. Photo credit: Isaac Cordon

Cerritos College’s mental health services manager, Angela Williams, hosted the first Journaling for Wellbeing workshop of the fall semester in the library’s Success Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Williams, who also is a licensed clinical social worker and a therapist at Cerritos College, started this workshop to have students develop a coping strategy through journaling.

“We wanted to give students an opportunity to create their own journal and do something interactive, while also learning a little bit more about strategies for coping and to support that,” Williams said.

Damanpreet Rai, a master of social work practicum student who also provides therapy at Cerritos College, assisted Williams in hosting this workshop.

Rai also sees journaling as a great coping skill. “I don’t think people really consider how journaling can be a great coping skill,” she said.

“I’m just here to promote that to students at Cerritos College because it’s a really great way to de-stress at the end of the day,” Rai added.

Only one student attended the workshop, however, Williams and Rai proceeded with what they planned on doing had more students attended.

The student who did attend was engaged in the activities, but did not want to make a comment in the story.

During the workshop, students who attended would be given a journal – along with other supplies like a mood tracker, a habit tracker, stickers with self-positive messages and a card that showed the campus resources.

After handing out the supplies to the student, Williams gave a short presentation where they gave tips on journaling which showed different journal styles and explained the benefits of journaling.

Students who attended would then use the supplies given to start decorating their journals and make them fit the style of the individual.

The creativity that can come about while working on a journal makes it feel less like a grudging task, according to Williams.

Rai and Williams also took part in the activity to demonstrate how to journal by creating their own alongside the student.

As they worked on their journals – whether they were writing in them or decorating them, peaceful music was played to set the tone of the workshop.

Williams and Rai successfully created an environment in which the student felt free to share their struggles with mental health among the people in attendance without feeling shamed or judged.

Rai highlighted how the interactions a student might have during this workshop can encourage them to continue with journaling, even if it’s just a small journaling session.

“I know it’s hard to do something consistently every day, but even if you do it for a minute or two – even once a week it could be a really good coping skill,” Rai said.

Even though this first workshop didn’t bring many participants, Williams and Rai will continue to hold this workshop throughout the academic year.

“I hope we can get more students to come out – experience journaling and learn more about it, because I feel like a lot of people don’t know how great it could be for them,” Rai said.

The Journaling for Wellbeing workshop was started last academic school year and will be held three more times this academic year – Nov. 21, Jan.16 and April 17.

 

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Isaac Cordon
Isaac Cordon, Staff Writer
Isaac Cordon is a first-year staff writer at Talon Marks. In Isaac’s free time he watches sports, weight lifts, and goes on runs. Isaac is a second year student at Cerritos College and is looking to transfer to Cal State Fullerton to get his bachelor's degree in journalism. Isaac hopes to be a sports journalist covering sports like American football, Basketball, Baseball, and Boxing.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
A mariachi ensemble playing music on the stage to the side of the Performing Arts Center for those attending the La Feria Latina event hosted by the Student Programming Board on Sept. 18.
Cerritos College welcomes Hispanic Heritage Month with La Feria Latina
Associated Students of Cerritos College President, Ashley Yim (left), and vice president, Fatima Oregon (right) posing together in the Fine Arts building on Sept. 16.
'Things like that shouldn't be happening': New ASCC leaders want change
An artist's rendition of what the new student housing building will look like once it is completed as of Sept. 16, 2024. Photo credit: Cerritos College
Cerritos College announces new student housing project
Jeffery Freitas, president of the California Federation of Teachers, speaking at the board of trustees meeting on Sept. 11 in the Cheryl A. Epple Board Room at Cerritos College.
Faculty union urges board to pass healthcare agreement
Patients, families of patients and employees of L.A. CADA attended the town hall event to help destigmatize the conversation around overdoses.
L.A. CADA wants to destigmatize overdoses
A sign advertising that the Cassidy's Corner Cafe at Cerritos College is coming soon. The advertisement is placed on the fence where the cafe will be once it's back.
What's the holdup on Cassidy's Corner?