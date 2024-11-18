Trump’s back – now what does Cerritos College do?

As Donald Trump has secured his victory in the 2024 election against Kamala Harris, he brings with him a tidal wave of change – much of that force is aimed at reshaping immigration and education.

The question now is how will his second term in office affect education, and in our particular concern, higher education at Cerritos College.

Trump has stated several major changes that he aspires to make upon reassuming office – some of his plans regarding immigration and education will have massive ramifications for the college moving forward.

Trump’s Impact on Immigration

Regarding immigration, according to CBS News, Trump plans to deport massive amounts of immigrants, end birthright citizenship for the children of immigrants living here illegally, suspend refugee admissions of people from the MIddle East and that he would deny entry to people based on their ideological beliefs.

This could spell disaster for Cerritos College – a Hispanic-serving institution with nearly 70% of its student body being Latino.

The college’s UndocuFalcon Scholars Program, which “provides a safe space and support to Undocumented/Dreamer/AB540 and mix-status students at Cerritos College. Its goal is to empower undocumented students and address their needs through resources and services that enhance and support their academic, career and personal journey,” according to its website, could be at risk.

In regards to immigration, Cerritos College President Dr. Jose Fierro, shared a statement from the state chancellor for all of the California Community Colleges:

“We do not participate in federal enforcement of national immigration regulations unless compelled to by state or federal law.

“Our system does not capture information on undocumented students and our colleges will not release personally identifiable student information related to immigration status unless required by judicial order.”

The California Community Colleges website has a full statement about undocumented students on its website.

Fierro also stated, “This commitment extends to every department at Cerritos College, including our campus police, who are dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students.”

Trump’s Impact on Education and Content Restrictions on College Campuses

According to ABC News, some of Trump’s plans for education include getting rid of the Department of Education, featuring prayer in public schools, making patriotism a central part of education, getting rid of diversity initiatives and cutting funding for schools or programs that promote “critical race theory, gender ideology or other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content.”

In regard to Trump’s plan for the Department of Education, Fierro said, “It is still too early to comment on the Department of Education, as there is limited information available on this topic at the moment. We are monitoring the situation and reaching out to our partners to gain a better understanding of the potential consequences.”

As for the potential content restrictions on what will be promoted and taught in schools, Fierro said, “As the incoming federal administration’s policies unfold, we are closely monitoring discussions around public education.

“At Cerritos College, we draw strength from diverse perspectives and are proud of our commitment to creating an inclusive academic environment.

“We will continue to prioritize initiatives that provide equitable opportunities for all students and protect the value of diversity in higher education.”

California Propositions

Beyond just the national election, California also held its own local elections and and Californians had 10 propositions ranging from gay marriage to rent control on their ballots this year.

Of particular concern to Cerritos College, Proposition 2 was passed – it authorizes the state to borrow $10 billion in general obligation bonds to fund repairs, upgrades, renovations and construction projects at K-12 public schools and charter schools, community colleges and career technical education programs.

In response to its passage, Fierro said, “We are encouraged by the approval of Proposition 2, which will fund the construction and renovation of educational facilities across California.”

Malik Williams, who went to school for psychology and works for Cerritos College’s disability program, also had some comments on the propositions.

“I was really focusing on voting on props (California propositions) – for things that were gonna affect us.

“I was kinda pissed off this morning (Nov. 6) – I really thought most people would want (Proposition 33) to get passed. Ya know, it was rent control – I don’t know how many people are, ya know, paying bills, but it’s not fair that my rent last year probably went up two times. (With) rent control, at least we wouldn’t have to worry about that for 10 years minimum…

“For Prop 36, the tougher sentence for minor crimes, I voted no on that. I have a lot of family that went to jail for things that I feel like weren’t serious. If we could not have the punishment be so severe for minor crimes, it would be better.”

Cerritos College President Dr. Jose Fierro’s Message to the College and a Message From the California Community Colleges Chancellor

Fierro said, “We recognize the impact this election may have on our students and community, and we want to assure everyone that our mission at Cerritos College remains the same.”

“As we move forward, we must continue working together as a community to address challenges and seize opportunities. I encourage all students to stay focused on their academic and personal goals – completing your education opens doors to a brighter future and provides the tools to make a difference in our world. Cerritos College remains committed to supporting you every step of the way,” he added.

The California Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Christian, University of California President Dr. Michael Drake and California State University Chancellor Mildred Garcia also released a statement on Nov. 6 about the election.

“Following the presidential election results, we understand that there is a great deal of uncertainty and anxiety within California’s higher education community.

“The University of California, the California State University and the California Community Colleges remain steadfast and committed to our values of diversity and inclusivity.

“We are proud to welcome students, faculty and staff from all backgrounds, experiences and perspectives, and we will continue to support and protect all members of our communities.

“California represents a beacon of hope for so many, and we stand ready to support our state and its people as we all move forward together,” the statement reads.

Campus Thoughts on the Election

Several people at Cerritos College also shared their thoughts and reactions on the 2024 election.

Joshua Chazari, a political science major, said, “It’s one of a kind, to be honest. I wasn’t surprised that (Donald) Trump won – I just was surprised at how Republicans took the Senate so fast…

“If the Republicans take the House of Representatives and the Senate at the same time while Trump is president, we’re going to probably see what they call (Project 2025) being enacted – it’s crazy.”

“It was gonna happen because I feel like this last year’s election, with the Democrats, was a bit messed up – especially with Kamala Harris’s policies and everything, it was not going as planned. It probably wasn’t her fault because there is still gridlock, but I feel like people shouldn’t be surprised now… the Republican party was appealing to a lot of people.”

Zoey De Las Alas, a computer science major, said, “I don’t know how to say it – it was pretty disappointing. Especially with how it was so clear that she (Kamala Harris) was gonna lose pretty early on, so I lost hope pretty quickly.

“People kept trying to say there’s gonna be another blue wave – I doubted it, especially since they got the bigger states with the large electoral votes like Pennsylvania, Michigan… And then I saw the swing were majority going red – I knew we were cooked.

“I did my duty – California was blue, there was nothing we could do about it, it was just the rest of the states. It’s jarring to see the results, but sometimes I forget I live in a pretty liberal area – California, I forget what everyone else thinks. I guess we have to look for the next race…”

Elijah Andrews, a sociology major, said, “I’m not a big fan of politics – I just kinda see like how much corruption and how much it’s all based toward the wealthy and the people already in power. I feel like a lot of politics aren’t really…

“Personally, I didn’t vote. Either way, I wasn’t gonna be too heavy with the results – I didn’t really like either of the candidates and that was the reason I didn’t vote. I don’t think the outcome would change too much with either of the candidates…

“We just talked about this in my last (sociology) class – about how it’s all systematic and how to be able to get the results that we want out of the election, there has to be changes to the system first.

“The voting system, the parties and stuff like that – we really do only have two choices if you think about it. With this past election, it was just choosing the lesser of two evils. Look, I don’t think (Donald) Trump should be a president…

“I just want to see where things go. Either way, I wouldn’t have been too enthusiastic about the results.”

Fatima Ruiz, a studio arts major, said, “I think that it was a fair vote… I really agree with his (Trump’s) policies, – I think that the other candidate (Kamala Harris) that was not elected… I feel like it was a fair choice because I didn’t feel moved by what she was saying.

“She would never really answer the questions during interviews and stuff. I didn’t find that to be a good thing for someone who wanted to be a president.”

Jaymee Nava, an arts major, said, “I guess I was kinda mad. Trump – I don’t see him as a really good guy. I think maybe he could do something, but based on things I’ve heard him say, I don’t think I trust him.

“I did vote for Kamala and I was hoping that she’d win – she was close! But, I kinda got mad – I’m mad, I’m just like, I feel like our vote was nothing…”

“It sucks because it feels like our rights will be gone after this. People from Mexico might get deported – families who came here thinking that it would be freedom are now being put with lies.

“Like, no, it’s not freedom, you’re in a place where you have to do so many things – now that Trump is doing other things causing more people to have a panic, fear for others, it messes up… yeah.”