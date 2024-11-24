Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Cerritos College donates its blood to the Red Cross

November 24, 2024
Dayanara Arroyo
Donors blood tubes stored together as well as “Friends” branded stockings in collaboration with the American Red Cross on Nov. 20, 2024.

The American Red Cross held a blood drive at Cerritos College on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – the blood drive took place on the Student Center stage.

The blood drive was also supposed to continue on Nov. 21, but it wasn’t there and it was removed from the college calendar.

“We could always use volunteers,” Julie Franklin, a Red Cross worker, said, “If you are afraid of needles and you don’t feel like you can donate, you can help the Red Cross by being a volunteer.”

A few volunteers donated blood – then were given a quick snack and Christmas stockings as a thank you while they rested.

The Red Cross had partnered with hit TV show, “Friends” and put its brand logo on the socks that were given to donors at the drive.

The process for volunteers to donate blood is a simple process. An online volunteer board on the Red Cross website will simply assign volunteers on the application board.

According to Franklin, the entire process usually takes from about 45 minutes to an hour.

According to Margo, the manager of the Red Cross blood drive, a simple meal can go a long way in helping people donate blood. Margo didn’t give their full name.

“For the people that wanna donate blood, you wanna eat really well a few days or the week prior to coming in and donating blood – you need to drink a lot of water so you can be hydrated,” Margo elaborated.

“I went to school for a week to become a phlebotomist. Actually we have to practice with each other,” Sandra Morales, a Red Cross worker, said, “I would come to the Red Cross – I would be scared, but being there just calmed me down. It’s just nice. And I kind of go over it as well.”

Phlebotomists are medical professionals who draw blood from patients for analysis and other medical purposes like donation.

Depending on the college, university or event, there would typically be one person that arrives at the blood drive. Bigger events equal a higher chance of volunteers entering.

According to the Red Cross, donating blood is critical because one donation can save more than one life. Also According to the Red Cross, approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are required everyday in the U.S.

They also highlight how blood and platelets cannot be manufactured and can only be obtained through donation.

“I love working with people, helping them and keeping them safe. I applied for the Red Cross because I wanted to help them and help save lives – take care of people,” Franklin said.

“You’re doing a good deed – saving lives,” Margo said.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Shawna Baskette, Dr. Shelia Hill, Rachel Hiveley and Traci Ukita on a panel during the career cafe: discover your major event on Nov. 18, 2024. Photo credit: Isaac Cordon
Fireside chat with career services to help plan your future
The alleged sexual battery took place in the Social Sciences building. Photo Credit: Cerritos College, Andrew Pilani
Sexual battery investigation continues
An "I Voted" sticker in front of the American flag.
Trump’s back - now what does Cerritos College do?
The Cheryl A. Epple Board Room at Cerritos College on Nov. 15, 2024. Mariana Pacheco won her 2024 reelection race.
Mariana Pacheco reelected to board of trustees
Cerritos president/superintendent, Dr. Jose Fierro, eating the beef taco sample during the MRE tasting event at the veterans resource center on Nov. 5.
Cerritos College samples the military diet
Guests doing the dougie at the Halloween Spooktacular dance on Oct. 25.
'Dance till you're dead!' - The 2024 Halloween Dance Spooktacular
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Cerritos College donates its blood to the Red Cross