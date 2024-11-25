Fireside chat with career services to help plan your future

Cerritos College Career Services and the Exploration Discovery Learning and Career Pathways partnered up to host a fireside chat event to help students discover their majors and careers in the success center’s homework lounge at 11 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2024.

They had hot chocolate, s’mores, dogs, a digital fireplace and a drawing of a fire pit on cardboard in front of the panel to set the atmosphere.

The panel hosted several Cerritos College staff members to share their major and career journeys.

The panel consisted of Shawna Baskette, the dean of academic success; Traci Ukita, a career counselor; Dr. Shelia Hill, an academic counselor: Rachel Hiveley, a nursing facility member; and was moderated by Clara Ross-Jones, a career counselor.

“We decided to host this event because one of the things that I think a lot of students struggle over is choosing a major,” Baskette said.

She continued, “The career center hosts a lot of fireside chats and they focus on choosing a major and we really wanted the focus of this one to be that it’s okay if you change your major.”

Ross added that this event was to answer questions such as what it means to be undecided, how majors connect with careers and what if a person understands their career goal, but is unsure of which major is appropriate for it.

Teaching major Naomi Linares, spoke about how the advice the panel presented to her opened her mind to new questions and answers about her career.

The panel started off by highlighting how their own journeys began and the paths they took to get where they are today.

Hill talked about when she was a government major at the start of her college career and knew early on that she didn’t want to do that.

Her college professor had told her around that time that it was okay to not know.

This reassured her about how she was feeling and she now spreads that message to other students she helps.

Hill also shared that, at the time, she was unaware of being an academic counselor as a career when she first started her college career.

That was until she was a committee member and a student introduced her to the field.

Ukita shared that there is a bit of shame when someone changes careers or majors, as they assume everyone has it figured out, but she says no one has it all figured out.

The panel ended with Ross letting students ask questions of the panelists.

Brenda Quijas, a student currently majoring in French, discussed her feelings of being lost as she has a bachelor’s degree in science epidemiology and a master’s of science degree, but hasn’t had a chance at a full-time job in her field.

The panel referred her to career services as well as talking to her after the fireside chat to help her out.

Gianna Jimenez, who is undeclared, wants to be a mechanic but is discouraged because she’s a woman in the field and is undecided on whether she wants to work on engines or design cars.

Hiveley directed Jimenez to explore auto courses at the college to help her find her niche.

“Take action, don’t let it stop you,” Ukita added, referring to Jimenez being discouraged.

“Those three students sure did bring it. It was a really good conversation I felt so, I think we were definitely able to help all three of the students,” Baskette said.

“Some of them will need follow-up assistance from career services, so I hope they left here feeling more confident and boosted in their chosen career path and able to move forward,” she finished.

Ross is hoping to get some more funding so they can continue this event.