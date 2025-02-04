Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Cerritos College continues to offer student job opportunities

Byline photo of Felix Palencia
Felix Palencia, Staff WriterFebruary 4, 2025
Felix Palencia
Adriel Aguirre working as a receptionist in the success center after one of their classes on Jan. 27, 2025.

Cerritos College offers on-campus and off-campus job opportunities for students with positions currently available in the multi-purpose building in room 201.

Whether students look to gain work experience, develop their skills, or earn extra income, there are still openings for students.

If a student is interested in applying for these positions, the first step is to create an account on Jobspeaker where they can easily apply for jobs by using their student ID after registering.

In 2023, 77.7% of part-time students aged 16–24 were employed, although entry-level job opportunities can still be hard to find, on-campus jobs provide an excellent entry point for students to begin their employment journey.

Lizette Gonzalez, a student employment specialist in the Career Center, shared how she assists students in finding the right job opportunities.

“If they come in and say they need help finding or navigating the website they can come in and ask, we also offer virtual meetings and workshops to help make resumes, and sometimes job centers,” Gonzalez said.

There are some upcoming resume-building workshops, along with videos to help guide students.

“It’s convenient because I already go to school here, so if I’m here for a class in the early morning, I can take a shift after that class and just kill two birds with one stone.” a receptionist on campus, Adriel Aguirre, shared about their on-campus work experience.

While on-campus jobs may seem like a great starting point for students, there’s a sentiment that these opportunities are often found through word-of-mouth or personal connections rather than clear, organized advertising.

“I do know a lot of tutors that have started through word of mouth or professors. I was reached out to by the previous MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement) program manager because they knew Yvette, our old supervisor, was looking for someone,” Aguirre said.

This insight points to an inherent challenge- while some students can find jobs through their networks, others may miss out due to the lack of visibility or formal advertising of available positions.

Alexander Hernandez, an embedded tutor for accounting Excel at Cerritos College explained how he was introduced to his current role as an accounting tutor.

“I was in my classroom, focused on my work and studying, and toward the end of the semester, my professor asked if I’d like to be a tutor- I had never tutored before, but I thought, why not give it a try?”

His experience showed how professors can help students find opportunities that may not be widely advertised, but also that relying on personal connections could leave other students unaware of available positions.

Aguirre advised students who apply to these jobs as he stated, “One thing we tell people applying for jobs is to check in frequently, because our supervisor gets so many emails, and they might not get a response the first time.”

Aguirre continued, “The process takes time, and it’s important to show interest. For me, it took about three months, so constantly checking in helps your name get remembered.”

“Make sure you know what you’re getting into. That’s the most important thing,” Hernandez discussed, about the responsibilities of the role.

Cerritos College continues to offer both on-campus and off-campus job opportunities, and students are encouraged to take full advantage of these resources to connect with available positions and enhance their professional experience.

Felix Palencia
Felix Palencia, Staff Writer
Felix Palencia is a staff writer for Talon Marks, covering community news and sports. Outside of reporting, he enjoys visiting theaters to catch the latest films and cooking food. Felix aims to transfer to a CSU, with aspirations of building a career in either economic or sports journalism.
