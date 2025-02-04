Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Crowded Club Rush for the 2025 spring semester

Byline photo of Natalie Gonzalez
Natalie Gonzalez, News EditorFebruary 4, 2025
Natalie Gonzalez
Associated Students of Cerritos College checking a student into the Club Rush on Jan. 28, 2025.

Cerritos College held its spring semester Club Rush on Jan. 28. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Center with many more clubs to see along with giving away free items to students that attended.

Students who attended the event needed to check in with the Cerritos College app while Associated Students of Cerritos College members gave out free T-shirts.

Once checked in, students received a Club Rush card to fill out with stars, the stars represented that you went and talked to at least three different clubs.

Once students filled out their Club Rush card, they were given the option of a free milk tea boba, Thai tea with boba or strawberry lemonade drink.

Cerritos College has a total of 43 clubs, but only 22 clubs were present for this semester’s Club Rush.

Some of the clubs that were present were the Accounting Club, Students Alliance for Equality (S.A.F.E) Club, American Sign Language Club, Success Center Club, Child Development Club and the ASCC Club.

Success Center Club was the newest club at Club Rush, discovering falcon habits of the mind strategies for academic and career success.

Success Center Club meets the first Tuesday of every month, at 11 a.m. at the Success Center.

Antonio “Nio” Lavermon LGBTQ+ program facilitator and the S.A.F.E. club advisor, said, “We are a club that honors, champions, celebrates and educates on LGBTQ identities but we are a space for all.”

The ASL Club vice president, Ruby Torres, said that the club is a safe environment where anyone can join to learn and have fun you do not need to know sign language to join the – ASL club meets monthly.

The Accounting Club’s mission is to provide students with valuable information about accounting and business that is unavailable in accounting classrooms.

“If anybody wants a foot in the door, accounting is the way to go,” member of the Accounting Club, David Sandoval, said.

The Accounting Club is currently collaborating with Holthouse Carlin & Van Trigt (HCVT) Careers and is giving away a $2,000 scholarship.

Art History Club is the only club that gives credit, they take museum trips in and out of the county every month and learn about new art.

Art History Club meets every other Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Fine Arts building.

Raymond Benson, a kinesiology major, said the ASL club and Humanitarian caught his interest.

“I didn’t see many clubs here that are here towards students in the medical major, so I think it would be cool to see clubs that are more towards that demographic as well,” Benson said.

Marlin Smith, an architectural studies major, currently in the Environmental Club, Humanitarian Club and Black Student Union Club says he wants to start his own Architecture Club.

Daniel Antunes, a biology major, in the Chess Club said he came out to Club Rush to join more clubs so it can look good on his resume and head over to UCLA.

Natalie Gonzalez is returning for her second semester at Talon Marks now as news editor for the 2025 spring semester. Outside of school she enjoys going to concerts, hanging out with friends, and spending time at her ranch. Natalie is planning to attend a Cal State in the fall of 2025 majoring in journalism and broadcasting.
