Campus wide active shooter drill

Felix Palencia, Staff WriterFebruary 27, 2025
Felix Palencia
Actors portraying victims running out the Health Science building at Cerritos College for the active shooter drill on Feb. 26, 2025.

Cerritos College conducted an active shooter drill on Feb. 26, with exercises taking place across the campus.

Campus and local police focused their training in the newly constructed Health Sciences building near Lot 9.

Students were notified in advance to prevent unnecessary alarms, but they were still expected to take the drill seriously by barricading doors, turning off lights, and following lockdown procedures.

At about 9:37 a.m., the drill officially began on the southern side of campus. Officers carried training munitions, including replica rifles and pistols loaded with simunition rounds, to create a realistic scenario.

Actors portraying victims ran from buildings with their hands raised, screaming as loud gunfire and thick smoke filled the air, simulating the chaos of an actual active shooter situation.

Hundreds of public safety officials attended this intensive drill, which aimed to enhance emergency responders’ familiarity with the building and campus layout.

Donald Mueller, chief of campus security, emphasized the importance of preparedness, “This drill helped sheriff’s deputies familiarize themselves with our campus so they can respond even faster when backup is needed.”

As part of ongoing campus safety efforts, the drill sought to prepare students, faculty, and staff for emergencies and ensure they understood how to react effectively during such an event.

Mueller stressed, “If we don’t think about it ahead of time, then when it comes time to act, people panic.”

“We want students and staff to go through the motions, learning how to lock down a classroom or office, so they know what to do in a real emergency,” Mueller said.

Cerritos College President Dr. Jose Fierro highlighted the collaboration among various agencies, “One of the key objectives is ensuring a strong partnership between campus police, the sheriff’s department, and emergency responders.”

A recurring sentiment throughout the drill was the unfortunate reality that shootings have become increasingly common in California and the U.S.

“People always say, ‘I never thought it would happen here.’ But that mindset is dangerous and naive. There are just too many guns out there,” Mueller cautioned.

Fierro echoed this concern, “Unfortunately, active shootings occur too often. We have to be prepared.”

The drill also served as a test for campus emergency systems.

Felipe Lopez, executive vice president of business services, noted, “It allows us to evaluate many of our systems, from communication planning to the initiation of RAVE (Rapid Alert and Notification System for Emergencies) alerts and response procedures.”

Robert Villa, a simulated victim, commented on the deputies’ quick response time, “They were quick at getting in and immediately gathered a description of the shooter.”

Rodrigo Mauricio, another simulated victim, described the intensity of the experience, “My heart was beating fast. It felt pretty real.”

He also noted that helmets were provided for protection, ensuring that no one was injured despite the use of simulated ammunition.

As campus officials assess the outcomes of this drill, the hope remains that these exercises will never have to be applied in a real-life situation, but if they do Cerritos College will be ready.

