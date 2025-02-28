Black Female Fireside Chat: A Celebration of Community

Cerritos College hosted the Black Female Fireside Chat event, in the Conference Center on Feb. 20. Those in attendance came together to hear powerful stories from black women across campus.

The event began with introductions from the panelists a diverse group of women, who shared their roles and contributions: Professor Brittany Hampton, an Africana Studies professor at Cerritos College; Dr. Sherryl Carter, PAACE Manager; Dr. Shelia Hill, Counselor and Director of the UMOJA Success Program; Danylle Williams-Manser, a member of Project HOPE; and Dawn Green, a trustee on the Cerritos College Board.

Each panelist highlighted their unique impact on the college and community.

We Put in Work, seemed to be what the event centered itself on really focusing on the dedication and strength of black women in education, leadership, and personal growth.

One of the most heartfelt moments came from Professor Brittany Hampton, who is an African American and Ethnic Studies Instructor.

Emphasizing the importance of creating a supportive “village” in balancing her roles as a mother and professor. Her village includes her family, her mother and two sisters, who provide crucial support.

She highlighted how leaning on this network allows her to manage her demanding schedule, that includes teaching at four community colleges.

As an educator and mother who teaches, she spoke candidly about the challenges of balancing motherhood, teaching, and self-care.

Hampton admitted that asking for help was initially uncomfortable but has become essential for her well-being and her daughter’s.

She encourages others to build their own villages, whether through family, friends, or community, to navigate the challenges of parenting and professional life and not being afraid to ask for help.

She added, “I had to teach myself that for baby to be good, I have to be good. I have to make time for myself,” reminding everyone that self-care is not selfish but essential when taking on such powerful roles.

Another powerful story came from Dr. Shelia Hill, as she described how she went above and beyond her role to create programs that addressed the unique challenges students face.

“Sometimes it’s easier to get forgiveness than permission,” Hill stated on how important it is to take bold steps.

She shared, “At times I have crossed the line, but my students got what they needed. That’s what mattered.”

Touching on the impact educators can have when they prioritize their student’s well being.

When it came to the subject of community, Amelia Moseley, an UMOJA counselor, spoke about the role of programs like UMOJA in creating spaces where students feel a sense of belonging.

“We believe that feeling at home increases your overall success in college,” she said.

She also encouarged students to connect with programs like UMOJA and Puente, adding, “We share that space with our Puente program, and we just believe that students who want to feel at home, that feel a sense of belonging, that really increases your overall success in college.”

As the event came to an end, the panelists offered advice in five words or less: “Find your tribe,” “You’re worth it,” and “Faith and focus.”

As Danylle Williams-Manser said, “We have been fighting and overcoming for many years. This is just another barrier, but the work can still be done. We just have to be creative and innovative in how we rebrand it.”

The Black Female Fireside Chat was a celebration of the women who are making a difference in the community and inspiring the next generation.