How Cerritos College’s Title IX changes affect you

Cerritos College announced upcoming changes to its Title IX regulations, which will impact students and faculty.

An email was sent out to students on Feb. 3, 2025, where the college stated that while its 2024 Title IX regulations took effect on Aug. 1, 2024, a recent court ruling overturned those policies.

The changes affect policies regarding gender identity, sexual harassment, sexual assault, stalking, domestic abuse and others.

Erin Miles, director of diversity, compliance, and Title IX coordinator, said government administrations significantly influence these regulations.

“There are some significant differences between the 2020 regulations and the Biden administration regulations,” Miles said.

A major change is how Title IX hearings are conducted. When a complaint is filed, the accused individual, or respondent, faces allegations of misconduct, such as sexual harassment, assault, stalking or domestic violence.

Both the complainant and respondent have the right to present evidence, call witnesses and be heard. Evidence often includes text messages, app interactions and other digital records.

Previously, an investigator reviewed all evidence and determined whether the allegations were valid. However, a recent court ruling reinstated the 2020 regulations under the Trump administration requiring a formal hearing process.

Now, a neutral third-party hearing officer will oversee these cases, listening to both sides, reviewing evidence and making a final decision on whether the allegations are upheld.

Before the Trump administration’s 2020 regulations, Title IX cases did not require a formal hearing.

Instead, an investigator assessed all available evidence and determined whether a case was substantiated, giving them full authority to decide the outcome.

Despite a Trump-era executive order recognizing only two genders, Cerritos College continues to follow California law, which mandates gender accommodations.

“Cerritos College will continue to remain supportive of gender-inclusive restrooms,” Miles says “We’re in California, and we’re in a much better spot than some other places in the country.”

Students have expressed support for the school’s decision as a whole, emphasizing the importance of maintaining an inclusive environment.

“I think it’s great that Cerritos is sticking to gender accommodations. To me, it’s a basic human right,” Leslie H., a political science major, said.

Francisco Botello, an administration of justice major, agreed.

“It creates a welcoming environment and a safe place, especially with all the accommodations,” Botello said.

While many students support the school’s stance on gender accommodations, the return of formal Title IX hearings has sparked debate, with some arguing it protects due process while others fear it creates barriers for victims.

Leslie H. said the process may create additional barriers for survivors seeking justice.

“I think the hearings are important, but they need to protect survivors, not make it harder for them to get justice,” Leslie said. “It risks becoming just a ‘he said, she said’ situation.”

Botello also voiced concerns about how the hearing process could impact victims.

“I feel like it’s not right. It puts the victim in a very awkward and uncomfortable situation, which could make them nervous and unable to fully express their side, especially when they have to stand in front of their harasser,” Botello said.

As Cerritos College adapts to shifting federal Title IX regulations, students and faculty will continue to navigate the balance between due process and survivor protections.

Only time will tell how these changes will affect students and the campus community in the months to come.