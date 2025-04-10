Job fair for student employment

Cerritos College students packed the Student Center for the job fair on April 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Disney, Los Angeles Airport Security, Panda Restaurant Group Inc, WSS, Golf N Stuff, Cerritos College jobs were present and many more.

Ben Madrid and Matthew Medina employees for Golf N Stuff in the city of Norwalk gave information on the work availability for students.

Madrid said, “It’s minimum wage it’s $16.50 the job is very flexible in terms of hours. The only thing that we are very strict on is that your weekends have to be open.”

Lizette Gonzalez is a student employment specialist at the college.

Gonzalez said, “So we started our registration process with our employees back in January so it’s been quite a couple of months to get employers to sign up and coordinate them to attend.”

“We did work hard on advertisements, so I’m glad it paid off and I’m glad we see a lot of students and community coming in today,” said Gonzalez.

Kathy Le whose major is in Psychology, was at the fair looking for a new job.

“I applied to the ABA which is a behavior technician and it is associated with my major So I’m pretty excited to start,” Le said.

Some of the school districts like Downey Unified, La Mirada Unified, and Bellflower were there.

Mathematics major, Danielle Diaz, is almost done at Cerritos College and is looking for a job in school districts and said, “I was able to talk to somebody at the Bellflower School District for a teacher aid assistant job.”

Some law enforcement officers were there to talk about joining the police force to serve and protect their community as well as the U.S. Army.

Like LAX Police, LAX security Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Long Beach Police Department.

Officer Daniel Haas who has served the Long Beach Police Department for 22 years was present.

Haas said, “There are a lot of jobs that the police department offers that college students actually qualify for and they don’t know about so we love coming out here and sharing that info.”

“If you’re 20 and a half years old you can apply to be a police recruit for us right now, I want to touch on some hiring incentives that we have if you want to be a police officer with us, if you choose to live in the city of Long Beach when we hire you, we’ll give you up to a thousand dollars a month for housing if you come live in the city of Long Beach,” said Haas.