Wings of Support: Soar into Finals

With finals season creeping up, the Falcon’s Nest launched Soar Into Finals in collaboration with Student Health Services and CalFresh to help students manage stress and build confidence as they approach the end of the semester on April 23.

The campus became a welcoming hub of support, wellness, and encouragement, with various departments and programs tabling to connect students with resources and a sense of calm during a typically overwhelming time.

The event offered everything from fresh snacks and calming activities to prayer booths and mental health resources, creating a soothing approach to helping students tackle finals with confidence.

“We’re here to help students destress and develop coping strategies,” said Angie Beck from the Child Development Department.

She continued, “Whether it’s drawing, doodling, or using a worry stone, we want to help them relax and step out of the academic mindset, even for a little while.”

The Teacher TRAC program had a strong presence, with staff and students sharing personal experiences and advice.

“As a current student with ADHD, I’ve found that coloring helps me calm down,” said Jazmine Ornelas. “It’s also comforting to know the staff supports us it makes a huge difference.”

Angie Oliva, Another Teacher TRAC representative, emphasized the importance of rest, “It’s okay not to think about class 24/7. Come in before you need help, so when things get tough, you already know where to turn.”

Students also enjoyed tangible support like snacks and produce giveaways. “Having snacks available before finals helps with energy and focus,” said Patricia Cardiff, a physical therapist assistant major in her second year.

“It’s one less thing to worry about, so I can focus on studying,” Cardiff stated.

Bernadette Ferrel, a licensed therapist from Student Health Services, explained their goal, “We’re teaching students techniques to manage stress.

“We offer therapy, case management, and workshops—and students can access the You App for free mental health tools tailored just for them.”

She also advised students for finals, “Breathe. Make a plan. Break your tasks into the smallest steps you can. You’ve got this.”

Sarah Chavez, a learning and career pathways success coach for the Social & Behavioral Sciences, echoed that sentiment, “Remember why you started. Stay focused and know that you can do this. Reach out to your counselors and success coaches there’s a whole team here for you.”

Adding a spiritual component, Isaiah Alcocer from Freedom Faith Bible Study set up a prayer booth for students seeking emotional and spiritual encouragement.

“We’re here to pray with and for students, offering peace and advice during this stressful time. Trust in God, surround yourself with good influences, and stay focused,” Alcocer said.

Soar Into Finals wasn’t just an event—it was a reminder that students at Cerritos College are never alone.

With a strong support system of faculty, staff, peers, and community, they can take on finals with confidence, strength, and maybe even a little bit of peace.

And as one student said, “Don’t forget to eat!”

Gallery • 5 Photos Angie Campos Student Health Services faculty ready to help support students during the Soar into Finals event on April 23, 2025.