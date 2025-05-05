Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Lotus Laureate Celebration

Byline photo of Karina Soriano
Karina Soriano, Staff WriterMay 5, 2025
Karina Soriano
Glory of Paradise lights up the conference center with their dance on April 30, 2025.

Cerritos College held its second annual Lotus Laureate Celebration on April 30 transforming the Conference Center into a vibrant tribute to Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) heritage, resilience, and academic achievement.

The event honored graduates while showcasing Polynesian dance, cultural pride, and community solidarity.

Held in the college’s Conference Center, the ceremony blended academic recognition with cultural performances, headlined by Glory of Paradise – Polynesian Entertainment.

Dancers adorned in traditional attire captivated attendees with dynamic storytelling, which symbolized unity and ancestral pride.

It was such a great performance by Glory of Paradise, it was powerful, fun and emotional as well and the group was family-focused and excited to showcase their heritage.

Ranielle Gomez, a graduating student, reflected, “The Polynesian dance was very touching. It called back to people’s culture and brought the whole ceremony together, It’s something I’ll remember.”

For students, you can say that the event marked a rare opportunity to celebrate their identities at Cerritos College.

Liza Mangapit, a graduating student shared, “I’ve seen cultural events at universities, but never at a community college. This was very nice.”

Mangapit, who grew up surrounded by APIDA communities in Cerritos, emphasized the importance of visibility: “As much as we try to do things within our culture, seeing it here felt empowering.”

The celebration was spearheaded by Cerritos College’s Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Task Force, a dedicated group working to amplify cultural awareness across campus.

Since its inception, the task force has focused on hosting events that foster social, intellectual, and personal growth for APIDA students and allies.

Their mission is to create a welcoming environment through resources like mentorship programs, heritage workshops, and intercultural dialogues.

It was evident in the planning of the Lotus Laureate event.

“We aim to ensure every student feels seen and supported,” Dr. Lynn Wang said.

Organizers curated the guest list by how those graduating self-identified by their ethnicities, ensuring inclusivity for APIDA students.

“We ran data on graduates, sorted through nationalities, and invited those who resonated with the theme,” an event coordinator, Dr. Lynn Wang explained.

The 2025 celebration followed the success of Cerritos College’s inaugural APIDA graduation in 2024, which honored graduates with ceremonial stoles similar to this year’s event.

The ceremony’s cultural focus resonated deeply in an area often overshadowed by university traditions.

“Celebrating APIDA voices here isn’t just symbolic, it’s foundational,” Dr. Lynn Wang noted.

As graduates crossed the stage in the Conference Center, they received lotus-themed stoles, embodying the flower’s symbolism of perseverance.

In today’s world, being seen and having a community is important. It goes beyond our education. Creating friendships that last and become a family is what this event also embodied.

The event closed with a communal chant led by Polynesian performers, uniting attendees in a chorus of gratitude and hope.

For Cerritos College, the Lotus Laureate Celebration reaffirmed its commitment to honoring diverse narratives even in these times of the dismantling of DEI initiatives.

