Ceramics students shine at CCACA conference

Cerritos College’s ceramics program recently participated in the prestigious California Conference for the Advancement of Ceramic Art (CCACA), an event that provided students with an exceptional opportunity to showcase their work, learn from renowned artists, and gain a deeper understanding of the ceramics world.

The conference was held in Davis, California, the 38th annual conference brought together ceramicists and art enthusiasts for a weekend of demonstrations, lectures, and exhibitions.

For Cerritos College, being invited to exhibit at the conference was a major achievement. The college was one of just 40 institutions selected to display student work.

“This is the first time Cerritos College has participated in the conference, and it’s a huge deal for our students. They got to see their work displayed alongside professional artists, and it was a truly rewarding experience for them,” Donna Robinson, a faculty member in the Fine Arts Department at Cerritos College stated.

Robinson shared the significance of this event, “The conference, organized by John Natsoulas, is a cornerstone for ceramic artists, and it focuses on inviting nationally renowned artists, mostly based in sculptural work, to present their work and techniques.”

She continued, “It was an exciting opportunity for our students to not only attend the conference but also exhibit their work in a shared gallery space.”

A total of 10 Cerritos College students attended the conference and a total of 14 students participated in the student exhibition, representing a mix of experience levels, from introductory students to those in advanced ceramics courses.

Sarah Hinton, a returning student, described her experience of presenting her work at the conference. “I wanted to create something that represented a modern vessel,” Hinton explained.

“For me, reusable bags, especially Trader Joe’s bags, are part of everyday life, so I used one as my model. I measured, sketched, and then created it with guidance from my professors. Being able to see my piece in an exhibition at the conference was amazing.”

Whitney Bartlett, a relatively new student to ceramics, also found the experience transformative. “This was my first ceramics class, and to have my work featured in an exhibition like this was so validating.

“I never thought I’d be showing my work alongside professional artists, and seeing the response from visitors was amazing,” Bartlett shared, “The whole experience was a bit nerve-wracking, but it was such a great learning opportunity.”

The CCACA conference was not just an exhibition, but also an opportunity for Cerritos College students to engage with world-renowned artists and learn new techniques.

As Robinson mentioned, “The most significant part of the conference was having our students meet and learn from these professional ceramic artists. They were able to hear firsthand from artists who have been practicing for over 60 years, something they could never get from a textbook or museum visit.”

The conference’s schedule included presentations by leading artists, as well as a panel discussion and hands-on demonstrations, which allowed students to witness the creative process in real time.

The opportunity to interact with these artists was something students like Bartlett and Hinton found inspiring, “It was so interesting to see these ceramic artists talk about their work and their history. I learned a lot about their creative processes, and it inspired me to think about my work in new ways,” said Hinton.

For the students, the conference was more than just a chance to display their work; it was an opportunity to build connections within the broader art community.

“The students were able to meet and talk to artists and students from other schools, exchanging ideas and sharing experiences,” Robinson said.

The experience of exhibiting their work in a professional setting was particularly impactful for many of the students.

“Seeing my work displayed next to professional artists was a huge honor,” Bartlett reflected.

“I never thought I would be exhibiting my art in such a prominent space. It showed me that I belong in this community, and it made me more excited about my future in ceramics.”

This year’s participation in the CCACA marks the beginning of a new chapter for Cerritos College’s ceramics program.

“This was an amazing experience for our students, and it has inspired us to continue participating in this event,” Robinson shared.

Looking ahead, Robinson is hopeful that Cerritos College will continue to be a part of this exciting event.

For the students, the experience of participating in the CCACA was a turning point, offering both artistic and personal growth.

“The chance to see our work alongside professional artists and to interact with so many talented people was something we’ll never forget,” said Bartlett, “It’s motivated me to keep pursuing ceramics and continue developing my skills.”

The California Conference for the Advancement of Ceramic Art provided Cerritos College’s ceramics students with an invaluable opportunity to learn, grow, and showcase their work in a professional setting.

With the support of their professors and the guidance of experienced artists, these students are well on their way to making a lasting impact in the ceramics community.