Away they go, signing day

In celebration of the annual Signing Day on May 1, the Transfer Center celebrated all students who were or are planning to transfer to a four-year institution.

Students that attended the event located at the library shade structure were met with a booth with countless different university pennants, cupcakes and Cerritos College mascot Franco Falcon.

Any student who signed in had the chance to pose with the pennant from their university of choice alongside Franco.

With over fifty students electing to take their picture with Franco, dozens of others stopped by, some talked with other students who planned to transfer while others came to get general information about transferring.

One professor brought his entire class to the event to take a picture with Franco.

“It’s nice to hear and see their excitement and be able to connect with students that are going to their same campus and that they can also connect,” said transfer center counselor Marvelina Graf.

While signing day celebrates those connecting with fellow students and discussing transfer it is not the only day students can do that.

“It’s a reminder to students that their journey to transfer is ongoing and we want them to know that the transfer center is a space here on campus that supports those goals,” Graf said.

“I came to pick up a medallion for transfer academy and my certificate for doing the two years and for doing the requirements and passing with an A,” said David Sandoval who is transferring to UC Santa Barbara and majoring in economics.

Cal State LA had representation at the event with their recruitment specialist Jacob Quintana.

Quintana works closely with the transfer center establishing a presence here for Cal State LA.

“We’re really just here to represent Cal State LA and to help those students and of course to help students through the process of transferring,” Quintana said before adding “Signing days are super important, I think it’s a huge accomplishment to get your transfer requirements all taken care of.”

Business Administration major and transfer academy member Aliana Syed attended the event and said “It’s important to feel celebrated and it’s important to have small little moments, they’re being nice, taking pictures and emailing it to you.”

Syed spoke about transfer academy and how they helped her navigate the transfer process saying “If you’re the type of character that needs someone to hold your hand and help you they’ll help you.

“I didn’t know anything about transferring out of school, I didn’t know when you apply, I didn’t know there was a deadline, I didn’t even know what school to even look into,” she stated.

Students who seeking transfer-related help are encouraged to stop at the Transfer Center during the week from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Scheduled appointments allow students to learn about provided services which include university tours.