President’s Hour with tacos, connections, and inspiration

Cerritos College Kicks Off Fall Semester with President’s Hour event and Tacos, on Tuesday, Aug. 19 with President Dr. Fierro and Vice President Dr. Frank Mixson on the grill, serving up delicious carne asada tacos and some heartfelt words of encouragement.

Despite the sweltering summer heat, students gathered in Falcon Square at 11:30 a.m. to enjoy carne asada tacos grilled by President Dr. Fierro and the college’s vice president.

The event marked the first week of fall classes and provided an opportunity for students to connect with peers, faculty, and campus leadership in a relaxed and festive atmosphere.

Dr. Fierro, who was actively grilling and serving tacos, took a moment to give some words of encouragement, “Make connections, make some friends, and be sure to reach out when you need help,” he said, emphasizing the importance of building relationships and utilizing campus resources.

Adding to the motivational tone, Vice President Dr. Frank Mixson shared his own insights, “You are coming here nervous, and that nervousness only means that you care, so embrace it,” he said.

Dr. Mixson’s message encouraged students to view their anxieties as a sign of their commitment to their education and future success.

Also in attendance was Dr. Dawn Green, a member of the Cerritos College Board of Trustees. Dr. Green highlighted the significance of the event, calling it a “happy moment” that celebrated the beginning of a new academic journey.

“Welcoming our students and bringing everyone back for the 2025-2026 school year is truly special,” she said.

“We have great things happening at Cerritos, and this event is just a wonderful way to kick things off.” Dr. Green also shared her own advice for students, urging them to “be steadfast, set your goals, and stick to them. Plan accordingly and make sure you achieve them by the end of the school year.”

The President’s Hour was more than just a taco feast it was a chance for students to reconnect with old friends and make new ones. Many attendees could be seen having conversations, playing games, and soaking in the vibrant campus atmosphere.

Being able to appreciate the opportunity to get settled into their new environment while enjoying delicious food and engaging in conversations.

The event also served as a reminder of the college’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and support. By bringing students, faculty, and leadership together in an informal setting, a welcoming and inclusive campus culture of sorts.

As the first week of classes continues, the energy and enthusiasm from President’s Hour are expected to carry over into the rest of the semester with Dr. Fierro and the college leadership setting the tone, students are well-positioned to make the most of their academic journey.