Mac the therapy dog: Your new furry friend for finding zen

Did you know that Cerritos College offers a broad range of resources to assist students? One of those resources is dog therapy, which started offering sessions on Aug. 26, providing dog hugs in a nonjudgmental, safe zone.

Simply being around a friendly dog can lift spirits and provide an emotional sense of happiness and well being.

The dogs are always willing and eager to receive the free hugs you may be bursting to give.

Mac, a Labrador retriever, is one of the therapy dogs who wants you to hurry and set up an appointment with him.

Studies show that interacting with dogs releases endorphins and oxytocin, a “love hormone” that may lower blood pressure, reduce stress, and boost your mood.

He is a happy pill packed into four legs, lots of hair, a wet nose, cute ears, and a wagging tail.

For the past few weeks, his clients did not know he was in town. As soon as Mac sees students, he runs toward them with excitement to greet them, tail wagging and tongue hanging out, embodying a happy-go-lucky spirit.

His specialty is helping you with your impulsive hug giving needs. The only downside is that he has only 15-minute slots available. Mac is certainly booked and busy.

Students were asked randomly if they knew about the Dog Therapy offered at the Success Center, and most did not know about it.

Another question posed to students was whether they would take advantage of the resource. A few said maybe, but the majority said yes.

Dog therapy is available at Cerritos College on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and it is not limited to students, faculty are welcome as well.

Reserve your session in person at the Library Success Center or by visiting this link.

Unleash the power of paws, reserve your session today and experience the joy of dog therapy at Cerritos College.