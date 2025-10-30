Celebrating Dia De Los Muertos with Cerritos College

Cerritos College Día de los Muertos 2025: Noche Con La Familia, a night of tradition dedicated to honoring loved ones who have passed and celebrating the beauty of life, culture and remembrance.

Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos with Cerritos College on Nov. 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The night will be full of honoring, and love will take place at the corner lawn of Alondra/ Studebaker near the LA building.

This free event, organized by Vanessa Salas, will include many activities such as face painting, local food vendors, performances, a live DJ, a movie screening and much more.

Disney’s movie, “Coco,” a beautiful movie that represents what Day of the Dead is all about, will be shown in a movie screening that night.

Cerritos College invites and encourages the community to create ofrendas in honor of their loved ones and community heroes.

The Dia De Los Muertos team is seeking students who are willing to serve as content creators for the night. They want content showcasing the highlights and spirit of what the night is all about. The deadline to apply will be Nov, 3.

The funds from the event will support students through the Cerritos College Foundation. The funds donated will support scholarships for our Puente and Undocumented student communities.

This traditional holiday is celebrated yearly to honor our loved ones who have passed away. It is a multi-day celebration paying respects and remembering friends, family and pets by building alters for their coming.

This ancient tradition originated from the Mesoamerican people, who celebrated the lives of their deceased loved ones with festivals and altars, believing their ancestors would return to visit.

The altars known as ofrendas are made for passed loved ones, honoring them by decorating vibrant symbolic altars or cemeteries with candles, marigold flowers, pan de muerto, their favorite foods, pictures and much more.

A joyful celebration of life, remembrance, and connection, Dia De Los Muertos is a beautiful tradition remembering those who have once shaped us into who we are.

Come and celebrate a colorful, joyful and meaningful night with Cerritos College.