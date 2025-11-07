Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Cerritos honors female veterans

Byline photo of Angel Sanchez
Angel Sanchez, Sports EditorNovember 7, 2025
Angel Sanchez
Female veterans and Veterans Resource Center staff engaged in group activities during their breakfast ceremony at Cerritos College on November 3, 2025.

Cerritos College continued its Veterans Week celebrations on Nov. 3 with a breakfast honoring female veterans that included the college’s staff, faculty and students.

The event provided women with military backgrounds an environment where they could socialize amongst each other and also offered group activities that would create and strengthen a bond between them.

“We really wanted to incorporate a space specifically for female veterans to engage with each other and build their own sense of community,” Katie Mishler, program facilitator for the college’s Veteran Resource Center, said.

Female veterans at Cerritos make up a small percentage of the college’s already modest veteran population.

Dr. Lui Amador, dean of student equity success at Cerritos, said that the student veteran population in any given year is around 200 to 250 students.

Cerritos College had 22,574 students enrolled in total as recently as the 2025 spring semester.

For women who have served in the military, events like these illuminate the sacrifices they have made and recognize their services.

“Overall there’s a little bit of a disconnect where we don’t automatically associate women as being veterans or service members,” Mishler said.

“From my experience, the female veteran experience can be very different,” Amador added. “We want to be able to be sensitive to what those needs are and be readily available in terms of any type of support they need.”

Mishler organized the event on campus that was held in the Falcon Room Restaurant and is one of several events that will continue to celebrate veterans in the week leading up to and the week of Veterans Day.

Students, staff and faculty are encouraged to take advantage of the Veteran Resource Center. Information can be found on its page on the Cerritos website and on campus near the food court and Falcon’s Nest.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11.

The Veterans Resource Center’s next event will be on Nov. 10 in room 155 of the Learning Center with a screening of “The Six Triple Eight” that highlights the resource center’s emphasis on commemorating the women who have also fought for this country.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Angel Sanchez
Angel Sanchez, Sports Editor
Ángel Sánchez is the newest sports editor for Talon Marks. In his free time, Angel enjoys visiting different baseball parks, watching movies, and going to comedy shows. Ángel is pursuing his AA in journalism and hopes to transfer to a four-year university with an accredited program and one day work in MLB or a major publication covering baseball in any capacity.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Cerritos College Students show off their Halloween costumes for the FBLA Halloween Costume Contest.
FBLA hosts halloween costume contest and movie night fundraising event
Cerritos student buying a book for his child at the Scholastic Book Fair hosted by the Cerritos College Child Development Center in Cerritos quad on October 29, 2025.
Cerritos Scholastic book fair delivers fun and great finds
Link to the Dia De Los Muertos event, taking place on Nov. 7
Celebrating Dia De Los Muertos with Cerritos College
A student applies face paint to another attendee at a booth during an outdoor campus event.
Falcons Fans Rally at Homecoming Tailgate
California Governor Gavin Newsom attends a press conference about new legislation in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 8, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Newsom's Direct Admission Opens CSU Doors for All
La feria Latina in full effect with clubs coming together to enjoy the event.
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with La Feria Latina