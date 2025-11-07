Cerritos honors female veterans

Cerritos College continued its Veterans Week celebrations on Nov. 3 with a breakfast honoring female veterans that included the college’s staff, faculty and students.

The event provided women with military backgrounds an environment where they could socialize amongst each other and also offered group activities that would create and strengthen a bond between them.

“We really wanted to incorporate a space specifically for female veterans to engage with each other and build their own sense of community,” Katie Mishler, program facilitator for the college’s Veteran Resource Center, said.

Female veterans at Cerritos make up a small percentage of the college’s already modest veteran population.

Dr. Lui Amador, dean of student equity success at Cerritos, said that the student veteran population in any given year is around 200 to 250 students.

Cerritos College had 22,574 students enrolled in total as recently as the 2025 spring semester.

For women who have served in the military, events like these illuminate the sacrifices they have made and recognize their services.

“Overall there’s a little bit of a disconnect where we don’t automatically associate women as being veterans or service members,” Mishler said.

“From my experience, the female veteran experience can be very different,” Amador added. “We want to be able to be sensitive to what those needs are and be readily available in terms of any type of support they need.”

Mishler organized the event on campus that was held in the Falcon Room Restaurant and is one of several events that will continue to celebrate veterans in the week leading up to and the week of Veterans Day.

Students, staff and faculty are encouraged to take advantage of the Veteran Resource Center. Information can be found on its page on the Cerritos website and on campus near the food court and Falcon’s Nest.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11.

The Veterans Resource Center’s next event will be on Nov. 10 in room 155 of the Learning Center with a screening of “The Six Triple Eight” that highlights the resource center’s emphasis on commemorating the women who have also fought for this country.