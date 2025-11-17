Cerritos College held its third MRE taste-testing that offered students the opportunity to get a glimpse of military field life on Nov. 13.

The event, organized by the Veterans Resource Center, showcased a variety of meals ready-to-eat used by U.S service members.

Students and faculty gathered around to try these entrees, such as a maple pork sausage, chili mac and chicken chunks.

“Our main goal with the MRE taste testing is to share with our campus community a snapshot of what that military experience is like,” said Katie Mishler, program facilitator for the Veterans Resource Center.

The VRC also received multiple donations from the campus and community.

Counseling member Vanessa Salas gave the apple butter a shot and rated it a seven out of ten.

She mentioned how MREs are not comparable to homemade meals and are more like college dorm food.

If I were super hungry and this is all I had, shoot, I’ll be thanking god every single day for this stuff, I can’t complain,” she added.

Veteran Bryan Dominguez mentioned how MREs do a good job replicating the same taste of a homemade meal.

Attendees also had a chance to throw a pie at Military veterans for the simple cost of trying an MRE, which made a fun way to engage everyone while still keeping the honor towards the veterans.

Veterans from all branches decided to participate and draw laughs every time somebody threw a pie at them, which quickly became a fan favorite thing for the crowd.

The taste testing drew more than 30 students and faculty members across campus and was part of the two-week Veterans Day activities.

Other events included a military ball, a flag ceremony and a special breakfast honoring our female veterans.

The military ball is the last event of this year’s Veterans Week events and will be on Nov 14. at the Student Center.