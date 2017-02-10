The Envelope, Love & Sex: Nine circles of hellish dates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Single and non-single people alike and becoming mentally ill with the prospect of having to suffer another Valentine’s Day. We have barely shaken off the capitalism-ridden Christmas spirit when we are met with another damned commercial holiday.

Besides that, we have all have been through hell with a date that just didn’t go the way we had hoped and hindsight is 20/20. So that you can watch out for fuckboys trying to waste your time and I can masturbatorily use my so-called “pretentious” writing style, I have compiled nine deal-breakers and red flags that tell you “all hope abandon, ye who enter here!”