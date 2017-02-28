What do you hate the most about Trump?
February 28, 2017
Culinary arts major Jorge Castanon said,
“He’s not open to other opinions, he is not open minded and he is very selfish.”
Engineering major Alma Carrera said,
“The unwillingness to have people to be able to live their lives. … He seems like very angry and the people who follow him as well, and as a result people on the other side are becoming angry too, so it’s just a lot of bad feelings all around.”
Undecided major David Martinez said,
“He’s not fit as a president since he has no past experience.”
Psychology major Erica Bott said,
“How open he is against women and the LGBTQ community and how he doesn’t feel shame about that.”
