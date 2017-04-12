We demand a MyCerritos app!

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

TM

Imagine if there were a way to do everything you do on Cerritos.edu with your phone, without the errors that occur with the mobile site.

Can you imagine could be if there were such a way?How much time could you save by not having to fish through this toggle and that drop down menu — to arrive quickly, exactly where one needed to be.

At this prospect, the student body ought to go to Student Activities and shout the following chant: What do we want? A MyCerritos app! When do we want it? Now! Where do we want it? On all app stores! Why do we want it? For easier access to information, resources and services!

Here’s why: ASCC must designate a greater effort to centralizing and enhancing the culture of Cerritos College.

Which is to say, in this rapidly modernizing society, it is important– nay, it is imperative that institutions like Cerritos College follow suit by creating a space where students of “Generation Z” feel welcomed.

The Snapchat filter is a good start, it allows students to show their school pride on the newest social media platform.

However, MyCerritos app could do so much more for the student body.

Students are being held captive by ignorance of the happenings of Cerritos College, and not entirely through fault of their own, at that.

With ready access, students could be more successful.

Networking is the most important facet of congeniality, and it is most valuable to the Cerritos College students. That’s why there is Phi Beta Lambda, the business club — for students to learn to link up like a Tinder date.

This is a commuter school.

Students come, attend their classes, have a quick bite to eat at Subway and leave– that’s why it is such a pain to buy a parking permit!

What could change this is expanding the ability of the individual to have a social life on campus.

We– who are not involved in extracurriculars– who have jobs, children and elderly family members to attend to– who do not have “reliable transportation” (as the corporate overlords say) simply do not have time to pick up flyers.

Sure there is a mobile site, BUT WE WANT AN APP!

We want an app that is high quality, helpful and visually appealing.

This means pushing notifications of events and workshops on campus, such as the Queer Modernism Art Talk that took place on Monday, April 3; to the phones and other mobile devices of the more than 23,000 students who attend classes here.

This means having a widget to playback and listen to the content produced by our radio station, WPMD.

Yes, this means creating a function to view the Talon Marks print edition and to read the individual online stories.

It would be beneficial for everyone– faculty, staff, students, student services, ASCC, clubs and task forces– if there were some way to network.

Canvas is confusing.

OrgSync is over complex.

There are clubs who do not have social media presence at all.

There are students who do not know their GPA.

There are workshops, such as the basic banking workshop, that attract little to no students; not because they are not worthy of the students’ time, but because there is absolutely no way to reach as much as a plurality of the body– short of creating an app.

For all the aforementioned reasons, it would be most pragmatic if the student body beseeched the student government for the immediate allocation of time, energy and funds toward producing an app.

The student government ought to do this– to allow students to enroll and drop classes, view the catalog and schedule, rent books, use library, connect to iFalcon, contact Safe Zone and use Success Center resources.



Furthermore, to give students the ability to network– to spread awareness of events and workshops, by pushing real-time notifications as well as the capability of requesting reminders in advance.

In doing so, enhance the culture of Cerritos College and put those parking permits to good use!

Carlos Marquez