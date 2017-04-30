Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Free Speech Zone: What hobbies do you have outside of school?

Natasha Molina and Marck Parra
April 30, 2017
Filed under Free Speech Zone, Opinion

Jenniver Icaro, business administration major

Photo credit: Dennis Osorio

Jenniver Icaro, business major “I enjoy singing as my hobby.”

Annie Gutierez, cosmetology major

Photo credit: Dennis Osorio

Annie Gutierrez, cosmetology major “Drawing, painting and listening to music.”

Jesse Rodriguez, undecided major

Photo credit: Dennis Osorio

Jesse Rodriguez, undecided major “I like playing soccer and going out.”

John Jose, kinesiology major

Photo credit: Dennis Osorio

John Jose, kinesiology major, “The gym, building robot models and playing random sports like football or soccer.”

