Free Speech Zone: What hobbies do you have outside of school?
April 30, 2017
Filed under Free Speech Zone, Opinion
Jenniver Icaro, business major “I enjoy singing as my hobby.”
Annie Gutierrez, cosmetology major “Drawing, painting and listening to music.”
Jesse Rodriguez, undecided major “I like playing soccer and going out.”
John Jose, kinesiology major, “The gym, building robot models and playing random sports like football or soccer.”
