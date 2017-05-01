Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Bella is a German Shepherd who serves as a service animal for Cerritos College student, and Marine veteran, Jacob Linarez. Bella helps her owner cope with stressful environments by providing emotional support.

She specializes in helping Linarez identify triggers that can potentially cause him to tense up. Bella has been helping Linarez and his family for well over three years now.

Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule, Bella, and answering a few of our questions.

A: Woof, woof, thank you for having I.

So, Bella, tell us a little bit about yourself so that we may get to know you a bit better.

I am Bella and I have a job and I am responsible.

OK, what do y–

A: And I am a dog.

Ugh, yes, we are very aware of that, thank you for clearing that up with us. So what do you do at your “job?”

A: I breathe and I eat with my human Jacob.

Is that it? You sure you don’t provide him with helpful aid when he is feeling distressed?

A: Such help. Much aid. Wow.

That works, I suppose. Job aside, what breed of dog would you classify yourself as?

A: I am a dog.

Yes, of course, but what type of breed in specific?

A: Yes

Ummmm, OK, moving on. How would you describe your relationship with your owner, Jacob?

Human is love, human is life.

And how long have you been an aid to Jacob?

A: Squirrel!

Wait, what? There are no squirrels in here.

You welcome.

OK… After speaking with Jacob, your owner, he said that you two have been together for over three years now, were you aware of this?

A: Wow.

Now let’s move on to a more personal question. How do you spend your free time when you’re not on service duties?

A: I like chase squirrels and like chase other squirrels.

Is that it? Any other activities?

A: I also like chase squirrels.

Is squirrel-chasing always a fun activity for you?

A: Some days are ruff but most days are wow. Always wow.

OK, I think we got everything. That concludes our time with service dog extraordinaire, Bella the German Shepherd. Any last thoughts before we go?

A: I love you new hooman, you iz new friend.

Well isn’t that sweet of you to say, Bella. Thank you.

But Jacob still main hooman.

Got it, Bella. Thanks again for your time.