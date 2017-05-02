Cussing makes you sound uneducated.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

NEVER CUSS IN AN ARGUMENT.

You will sound stupid.

You will sound uneducated.

And you will sound crazy.

Cussing while arguing makes you sound lazy with your speech

Now feel free to cuss if you are just wanting to let out aggression by unleashing all hell on someone who you feel has wronged you.

However, if you are trying to persuade or prove you must remember KNOWLEDGE IS POWER.

When you cuss in an argument it’s the equivalent of using the words “um” or “uh” in a speech.

You use these words because you can’t come up with an actual word to put in its place.

It’s counterproductive, and does nothing for you argument.

Rather the other person will just sit there and laugh at you, because frankly you probably look like a complete imbecile shouting a bunch of nonsense trying to prove a point that you yourself probably don’t even know.

Arguments and debates are meant to be won by one person. You will never win with that type of language.

It doesn’t matter how educated you are, you will sound uneducated if you can’t come up with proper verbiage for your argument.

No one will ever take you seriously or listen to you if you can’t even complete a simple sentence without using the word fuck, or shit.

It is simply because the message you are trying to portray to the other person will be overshadowed and distracted by your profane language.

For example, say you are arguing with a significant other, but you are so angry that you can’t seem to put your thoughts together.

You begin to yell and cuss at your boyfriend/girlfriend. The only thing that does is shut down the other person, and give them full permission to call you bashit crazy.

Now, if you were to speak calmly and rationally that would not have happened, and the argument probably would have ended.

So remember ladies and gentlemen– use your big boy and big girl words.

It’s not as fun, but will get you farther in life.