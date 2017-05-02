Fuck yeah, cussing is good!

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

We’re all adults here, we should be able to use adult language whenever the fuck we want to.

When two people are arguing, or debating you would expect the use language that, not only the other person will understand, but that will get your point across.

It can get pretty fucking annoying when people assume that just because an explicit wordm is used, that the person who says it is automatically not educated enough to find another adjective– or just a troglodyte with nothing better to do but run their filthy mouth.

It’s more than that, swearing and cussing have infused themselves in our culture.

Everyone can agree, no one wants to hear the clean version of the song and most people will get annoyed if they have to watch a movie on TV where the network decided to replace the word “Asshole” with “Casserole.”

These words are vital as a society, when you’re debating with someone you need to come across as passionate but speak in a simple way and that’s precisely what dirty words allow you to do.

For example, if someone is standing there trying to explain why Trump is going to be the greatest president in the last three decades, it might take a cuss word to express just how fucking wrong they are.

It’s not being malicious or aggressive, but it gets to a point in the conversation where if you need to explain how strongly you feel about the subject.

Even if the word is used with malice, that could be a way to force your adversary to concede his point which makes you the victor.

It may be a barbaric tactic but it can also be extremely effective depending on your opponent.

At the end of the day whatever tactic a person chooses to use, if any, swearing is fun and freeing.

Its enjoyable let out a prolonged what the fuck? when someone tries to prove to you a point that makes no sense.

It’s about using language freely without feeling like you have to carry around a thesaurus to sound smart at all times.

There is no need to hold back or plan out an argument with a person, it’s not likely an argument would be planned out in the first place in all honesty.

Having spontaneous passionate conversation and debate with other people is one of the most beneficial experience there is and should be more sought out.

Having to try and censor yourself is never a good thing, especially if it’s going to put you at a disadvantage.

Use all language freely and when most appropriate, and those dirty words do the job better than the rest.