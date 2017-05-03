When you distrust the media, doom follows

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Buy as many newspapers as possible. Pay your journalists. Otherwise the public will be subject to non-news revolving around puppy stories, car reviews, empty-headed celebrities and whatever else bleeds. The news industry is suffering because we are able to get news for free.

While everyone should someday have the right to free news, now is not the time. They, the truthful news agencies, need our money to continue running.

It is therefore our duty to protect our institutions– from depending on the blasted puppy stories (we here at Talon Marks HATE puppies) and from being attacked and accused of being “fake news.”

Laughing stocks like Alex Jones, Mark Dice and the so-called “reporting team” at Rebel Media have clouded the term “fake news–” attacking CNN which is dangerous to the public.

Decades from now, you will be sitting in your boudoir, in front of a mirror, holding a flute of champagne– our children and our children’s children will come home from school and ask us “do you remember when Alex Jones called Facebook a ‘literal cuck factory?'” You will drop the glass you were holding and it will fall to the floor, shattering into a million pieces.

Because no one sensible wants to watch AVOID YOUTUBE LOONEY TUNES! “APOSTLE” LAURA LEE ESCAPES MENTAL WARD, COLCASPERUK/KY GAY RACIST! a second time; in the future such trashy programs as A Call For an Uprising will be considered complete bull, suitable only for a history class– because if you do not learn history you will be doomed to repeat it.

Until that day, where fake news is eradicated, we must do everything in our power to ensure that truth rings loud and clear.

The same is true for student publications, particularly the one on the Cerritos College campus that serves over 23,000 students as well as the neighboring communities.

The publication has been likened to CNN– for acting as a watchdog and being called “a tabloid” by the governmental powers that be and those that abet them.

This is dangerous for two main reasons– the first is illustrated locally, at Cerritos College. Government officials along with members of the public criticized Talon Marks for reporting on a supposed “non-issue” that had “no importance at all” because “no one died.” However, bylaws were nonetheless broken and it may be prudent to assume that people who are not dutiful in small matters will not be dutiful in large ones.

Not to bring the slippery slope fallacy into a discussion on ethics, but it will always be the job of Talon Marks to be the watchdogs of the local government affecting the students of Cerritos College.

ASCC business is student business and therefore Talon Marks business. That is the solemn duty of the journalist, to keep the people informed.

To dismiss the honorable reputation of trusted news agencies is to equate them with the deceivers who only tell half-truths to fit a narrative.

The second way demeaning and devaluing institutions is dangerous is the threat of physical violence that may ensue from that which is not founded in truth– spewed by agencies of fake news.

On December 6, 2016 The Washington Post reported

“A North Carolina man was arrested Sunday after he walked into a popular pizza restaurant in Northwest Washington carrying an assault rifle and fired one or more shots, D.C. police said. The man told police he had come to the restaurant to “self-investigate” a false election-related conspiracy theory involving Hillary Clinton that spread online during her presidential campaign.”

It is possible for fake news to kill people.

Because a notable amount of the public distrusts corporate media (which admittedly has flaws); a demand for news on new platforms is created, along with a niche for entities who spread lies, make manipulative arguments and must be mentally ill– e.g. believing that lizard people have seized the government is quite worrying. This creates an echo chamber of reactionary hogwash that muddies the issues and disallows people from having informed decisions.

Talon Marks is by no means calling for censorship of the quacks, but merely that the audience be aware of what it is consuming.

The truth is, there are few to no conspiracies.

Hillary Clinton did not facilitate a child pornography ring, and definitely not in a pizza restaurant of all places.

Rothschild’s ball is just a party for corporate overlords.

The Illuminati went the way of the dodo at the end of the reformation era.

Michelle Obama is not a man.