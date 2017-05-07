You should read as a means of pleasure

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The average person probably finds reading “boring” or a “waste of time;” but if you find the perfect book, it’s really not.

Escaping the hustle and bustle of daily life and transporting yourself into a good story is what makes reading for fun a real treat.

It may not be everyone’s go-to for fun– but when you find the right book, minutes will pass and pages will fly by.

What’s nice about it is that it there are millions of books out there and you can easily find one that you’ll enjoy– whether it’s checking out a book that’s popular, figuring out what genres you like and finding what works for you or picking a random book because of the cover and going in blind.

Not only are you transporting yourself to fantastical world you can conjure up in your head– but when you read for fun, you can take the string of letters on the page and bring the characters and story to life.

You can interpret them in your own way! It allows you travel essentially, without really going anywhere!

You can read about characters or worlds that offer very different and unique experiences from your own– and see things from other people’s perspectives.

Reading is something you can do alone and with others. It can be a solitary thing, where you can take in the story at your own pace and can be relaxing; or you can find someone who’s read a book you’ve read and easily connect with them– whether you liked it or not, discuss what happened and even understand a book from someone else’s point of view. Finding someone to discuss a book with can easily make for a great conversation topic!

This hobby can be enjoyed and be accessible in a number of ways! You can read through print, on your phone, laptop, etc., you can even listen to a book through audio.

If a book seems intimidating in print, you could always listen to it and have the story told to you– or maybe you aren’t a fan of reading electronically, print books are always there too!

Reading can be a means of escape for some and maybe a bore for others– but above, all reading for fun can really be something special!