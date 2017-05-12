How do you think President Trump’s immigration policies will affect Cerritos College?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

#1 Carlos Madrigal- Undecided major,

“Students wanting to attend the college from abroad would have difficulty coming in. It also affects students that want to study outside the country or attend an educational function. They may fear not being able to come back.”

#2 Casey Piotrowski – Part-time Theater Professor,

“I think the Travel Ban is just another way of scapegoating people. Creating enemies and fearing people for no justifiable reason. It would prevent international students that represent Cerritos College very well from coming to the school.”

#3-Sheila Jones- Child Development Major

“I think there would be a protest on campus. Also, some students are first generation born here and their parents might not have their visas so it will mess with their whole families.”

#4- Jessie Mendoza – Cyber Security Major

“I think that a lot of people would be upset, mainly the minorities and feel like it is an attack toward them. I think students would unite in protest to try and get their voices heard.”

#5- Brad Rivera- Music major,

“I am first generation here and it makes me mad the way President Trump has been running things. I just got back from Cancun on a trip with my family and my mom and her fiancé were detained for four hours because of the new regulations that are being enforced. It is going to limit the access that these first generation students will have to their culture, which will be horrible since your culture and where you come from is a big part of who you are.”

#6-Justine Santos, Asian Studies major,

“I honestly think people will go into a protest and do whatever they can to stop it from happening.”

#7- Enrique Rivera, Film major,

“A lot of people will be upset and probably a lot of students wont be able to come to college. Even people who aren’t immigrants will be upset and some students will have to go home.”