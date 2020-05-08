Turning the page on Turnage II

The unanimous 5-0 vote in Antioch, CA, removed Ken Turnage II from his position after suggesting those with weak immune systems are "a drain on society." Photo credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

“It’s not like it used to be,” said Ken Turnage. “When you could have an opinion, talk about it and then sit down and have a beer together and talk about football.”

Yeah, the “good old days“ where you can say horrible shit and not have it go public?

Turnage was a council member and head of the city planning commission of Antioch, CA, just north on the 5 freeway before reaching The Napa Valley.

In his post on his personal Facebook account, he stated that people with a weak immune system are a “drain” on society.

As one of those people with a compromised immune system, a “drain on society” as you so eloquently said, it’s beyond vile to see those words come out of a person who is supposed to be an example of what we should strive to be.

Truly a “community” leader.

Not finished with being an asshat, Turnage went on to attack more of the defenseless: the unhoused population.

This vile councilman said that the Coronavirus would be a way to “fix what is a significant burden on our society and resources that can be used.”

Who knew that letting people die was a great way to balance a budget?

This piece of trash should not have a role in the public anymore and he should be barred from future attempts at serving the public.

He soon deleted his post after it was uploaded but the damage was done.

He had lost the confidence of his fellow council members and they subsequently voted to unanimously kick Turnage off the board.

The mayor of Antioch, Sean Wright, said politicians are held to a higher standard by representing the city to all.

Councilman Lamar Thorpe, before voting to remove Turnage as a council member, emphasized “the loss in confidence that the posting had caused. The public was incensed.”

After being ousted unanimously by a 5-0 vote, Turnage said that he hoped his words would become a lightning rod to start a discussion but instead his words sparked controversy and disgust.

“People took what I wrote and they are reading more into it than what I exactly said,” he said.

Or, you know, perhaps keeping those thoughts to yourself? Better yet, maybe not having them at all?

We are told that elected officials should represent the best of a community and hold up ideals for people to strive for together.

But Mr. Turnage is the polar opposite of who I want to become.

I hope the best for you sir, I truly do, but be careful with what you say since you don’t look too young or healthy yourself.

Let whoever takes next in this position be forewarned of what can happen when they’re not careful with their words.