Rittenhouse trial evidence proves deadly intentions

Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. (Antioch Police Department/TNS)

Kyle Rittenhouse is a killer. The then 17-year-old boy shot Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum to death and injured Gaige Grosskreutz during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

The protests were in response to the police shooting unarmed resident Jacob Blake in the back.

Rittenhouse is on trial and facing six charges including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and failure to comply with an emergency order from state or local government.

Rittenhouse cries that he acted in self-defense and should not be charged for murder.

The now 18-year-old young man should be found guilty and held accountable for shooting two people to death.

The jury must consider the obvious bias from Judge Bruce Schroeder.

He refuses to allow crucial evidence of intentional homicide into the courtroom. Specifically, a video of Rittenhouse saying he wanted to shoot shoplifters at a CVS two weeks before he killed the two men.

The judge is also ordering the prosecution not to call the three men who were shot “victims” or “alleged victims.” By refusing to call them “victims,” Schroeder is influencing the verdict.

Schroeder is manipulating the jury by restricting crucial evidence and by helping the defense with their arguments.

The jury needs to consider only the evidence in the case and exclude the judge’s favoritism in their decision.

The trial is not heading in the direction of justice, as the gun possession charge was dropped on Monday.

Judge Schroeder dropped this charge because he felt “Rittenhouse did not violate the state statute in question because of his age and length of the barrel of his semiautomatic rifle.”

Schroeder’s argument is for dropping the charge is absurd.

Rittenhouse was in control of the gun and he carried the weapon through the streets; so by definition, he possessed a gun.

Rittenhouse’s parents are at fault for allowing their immature son to play with a firearm.

The child’s parents allowed him to play around with the gun as if it were a toy instead of treating this gun as a dangerous object. They also did not object to their son carrying the firearm into the protest.

As a minor at the time, his parents are responsible for his actions. They allowed their son to bring a semi-automatic gun to a protest.

The stupid boy was being irresponsible and reckless in handling a firearm.

A detail that stands out in the trial is Rittenhouse’s defense that the killings were in self-defense when the evidence shows the opposite.

Rittenhouse claims that the night of the shooting, he was there to keep the peace, protect property and provide medical attention.

The boy does not reside in Kenosha or the surrounding area, so he had no business being there with an assault rifle.

Rittenhouse intended to raise hostility towards himself. He knew the protests were potentially violent, and that the demonstrators would be threatened and aggravated by his weapon.

By putting himself in that situation, Rittenhouse wanted others to feel threatened. He knew people would attack him and he could claim self-defense and appear innocent.

When the 18-year-old boy attempted to describe the events that took place went viral as he tried to cry in an attempt to gain sympathy from the jury.

His performance was obvious, as he shed no tears and looks back at the judge to see if he is buying it.

Rittenhouse shows no genuine remorse for his actions.

The jury needs to exclude the judge’s clear bias from their decision and consider only the facts in the case.

Kyle Rittenhouse brought an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to a protest, in an area he did not reside. He ran with the gun through the streets, intending to raise hostility so he could claim self-defense and play the victim.

All the evidence shows Rittenhouse’s true intentions.

The jury needs to deliver a guilty verdict, so Rittenhouse is punished for his crimes and to show that playing the victim will not work when a person’s intentions are obvious.