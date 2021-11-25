High gas prices are killing this holiday spirit

The high gas prices at a local gas station. Prices are causing families to make tough decisions on where to spend their money especially during the upcoming holidays. November 24, 2021

As the price of Californian gas is raised and traveling is complicated as such during the holiday season, the need for a more reasonable fuel source should be the problem that requires a solution—at least, for now.

Such a problem is a pressing issue at the moment specifically because of flooded refineries in north California and recent vaccinations, and although taking on a different fuel is not like to happen anytime soon, there are some alternative fuel types that can assist the U.S. in taking at least some of the stress off of gasoline.

One type of vehicle in particular that can satisfy people’s desire to travel is the electric-powered car, a form of transportation that does not require a gas engine and instead utilizes battery power.

This kind of alternative fuel vehicle has a specific mileage that is remedied by more charging stations on highways and in cities, as well as advancements in battery technology.

The rise in gas price is only a slice of the issue at hand because while availability is difficult to combat, the tax tacked onto the price also makes California gas price unique in that is the highest nationally by a full $1.50.

That being said, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the upcoming Thanksgiving is a cause for concern, seeing as an approximate 3.8 million Californians are predicted to travel during the said holiday.

However, Californians can take this crisis as a reason to in turn, contemplate how they’ll better deal with this type of issue again in the future.

Quitting fossil fuels isn’t going to halt the global trend, but it isn’t like California can’t implement use other ways of making life easier for its citizens.

That is to say, using transportation like the aforementioned electric vehicle, or carpooling with colleagues to travel somewhere.

Other means of transportation can include riding the train or bus, which in contrast, is cheaper than driving alone.

These sort of alternative solutions can save someone the cost of today’s gas price in the meantime and if possible, motivate them into transitioning out of gasoline altogether for a more manageable fuel type.

The state of California just happens to be the highest price of gas per gallon. With the holidays upon us, how are Californians going to find ways to save up at the pump.

Is it possible to ask the gas companies to help us out this holiday season to afford the bare necessity come Dec?

Californians pay an additional 18 cents tax for gas for environmental fees and gas taxes.

The only solutions around this issue can be using a bike or even walking to a destination that does not necessarily need a vehicle. Buses and trains are just as fine, but will the long-term solution be to this high spike in gas prices in California.

Those who are most hit by the spike in gas prices are students enrolled in school in person who have to balance work, school, and paying off bills.

College students typically arent working 40 hours a week to be paying off expenses to their classes, textbooks, and vehicles.

Families are going to have to find ways to budget better this holiday season if gasses prices continue to incline in California.

Gas companies must find a way to lower their prices this holiday season for the sake of those in the lower/middle classes to thrive.