Harbaugh will soon bring the Chargers a championship

After the LA Chargers week one performance defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 22-10 it is safe to say that the Harbaugh era will bring success to the Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh, former head coach of Michigan’s college football team made his return to coaching in the NFL after nearly a decade and continues to have a winning culture.

Harbaugh now has a record of 45-19-1 as an NFL head coach after the win on Sept. 8 most of those wins coming from his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

In his first year as head coach with the 49ers, he brought them to 12 wins and five losses and got them to an NFC Championship game only a season after the same team went 6-10.

In Harbaugh’s second season, he brought the 49ers to the Super Bowl but fell short of a championship which I believe will not happen again and he will be the one to bring the Chargers their first championship.

Now the Chargers aren’t in a position to make a deep run in the playoffs this year but it’s not crazy to say that they can make the playoffs.

This week one game showed us how Harbaugh is looking to run this offense which is through effectively running the football.

Last year the Chargers averaged under 100 total rushing yards per game at 96.6 total rushing yards per game but Harbaugh has already changed that because the Chargers had a total of 176 rushing yards.

In the first half of the game, the Chargers weren’t effective running the ball much but Harbaugh was able to adjust by putting in JK Dobbins to take most of the carries in the second half.

Dobbins gained a total of 135 yards which was the third-best rushing yards in week one.

The Chargers signed Dobbins this past free agency to help out Harbaugh’s offense and Harbaugh knew this was the guy to go get to help the Chargers struggles when it came to the running game.

Harbaugh’s ability to find the right players will lead this team to nothing but success not only in free agency but he knows how to draft the right players out of college as well.

This past NFL draft the Chargers picked offensive tackle Joe Alt and while fans didn’t agree with this pick at the time it was the right one.

Joe Alt didn’t allow a single pressure or sack during that Raiders game against one of the best defensive line players Maxx Crosby.

This is all without their top quarterback Justin Herbert having to throw the ball as much adding that into the mix adds a whole other element to the Offense.

Though a lot of improvements are still being made along the positions of the interior offensive line and the wide receivers it is safe to say that Harbaugh will continue to make the right decisions for the Chargers.

The Chargers still have a long season to go but in a division with a struggling Denver Broncos team with a rookie quarterback and a Raiders team they just beat it seems likely they can take an AFC wild-card spot as they most likely not win the division and take a top-four seed due to the Kansas City Chiefs being in the way.

Soon enough, Harbaugh will put this team into a position where they beat out the Chiefs for the division and make a deep run into the playoffs, winning it all bringing joy to the Chargers fans.